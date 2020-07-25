Knicks hiring Tom Thibodeau as next coach

It took seven weeks, but the Knicks caught their man on Tom Thibodeau, according to an NBA source.

The Knicks are finalizing a five-year deal with Thibodeau to become their next head coach.

As of Saturday afternoon, no contracts were signed.

The career of the 11 candidates always seemed like 10 outsiders and Thibodeau, despite some late signs from other emerging ones.

Due to his strong relationship with President Leon Rose, dating back to Rose being his representative at the Creative Artists Agency, Thibodeau had been the all-time favorite, even amid a report Friday that Jason Kidd had surpassed as the favorite due to stagnant contract talks. .

However, the talks did not take too long, as the deal is reported after five years. The Post reported Friday that Thibodeau, the 62-year-old former head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, was still the favorite, and a source said he had a 65 percent chance of landing the job.

