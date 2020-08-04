Knicks makeover guru defends Dolan, says he can attract stars

Knicks brand manager Steve Stoute is known for his marketing, but he believes it can also help attract free agents.

Knicks president Leon Rose and senior vice president William Wesley were hired primarily as a conduit to attract the stars, but Stoute believes he can make a Big 3.

"With Leon, World Wide Wes and me, the three of us, we are the best team when it comes to being able to talk to free agents," Stoute said over the weekend at the "Breakfast Club." podcast “Our relationship with talent to take them to New York. They haven't had this level of talent in the last 10 years that can go out there and throw free agents and convince them why New York is great. "

Stoute was hired in January to help reload the image of James Dolan and his heartbroken Knicks.

According to a source, Stoute is close with Stephen Curry; Klay Thompson; Lebron James; James' agent Rich Paul, who also represents Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant; and Durant's agent / manager Rich Kleiman.

Curry has often said he expected the Knicks to draft him in 2008. If things fall apart at Golden State, which just released the league's worst record after dealing with a series of injuries, it wouldn't be a surprise if Curry or Thompson will seek a new beginning.

Stoute defended Dolan's work, praising him for paying huge amounts of money to reverse the Knicks, the latter being a five-year deal for new coach Tom Thibodeau.

"James Dolan is misunderstood," said Stoute. "He's certainly cheeky. As a sports fan, I love an owner willing to invest and pay for talent. It's a risky business. When you go looking for Phil Jackson, there is a guy who spent a lot of money to get Phil and failed. And he went out and got Amar'e Stoudemire and Carmelo (Anthony). They are trying and spending money. It doesn't always work the way you want it to. "

When asked if Dolan's antics made things difficult for him, Stoute denied it.

"If you have a strong argument, he listens," said Stoute. "If you don't have a strong argument, he will run you over."

The Knicks have missed the playoffs seven consecutive years. That ineptitude is what makes Stoute's mission of a makeover a challenge.

"My number 1 job is to do what I do best: change the brand," Stoute said. “The Knicks are one of the best sports brands in the world. Obviously, we have work to do on the field with the team, but when it comes to branding, there is a lot we can do with merchandising and apparel, doing great publicity to get people excited about this global brand. "