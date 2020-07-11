Knicks' new leadership team receives crash course in & # 39; Spurs Way & # 39;

If this extended quest for coaching, Knicks president Leon Rose and William Wesley have yet embarked, leading to Tom Thibodeau being hired, the rest of the interviews would not have been a waste of Zoom's time.

At least Rose and Wesley, who have never worked for an NBA team, received a crash course on "The Spurs Way."

Rose called the ongoing search that could end next week "an education."

Part of Rose's strategy of interviewing 11 candidates, including five inexperienced as head coach, is to listen to the philosophies of other organizations, according to an NBA source.

Two of those with no head coach experience are assistants Ime Udoka and Will Hardy, who have the impeccable culture of San Antonio embedded in them.

To a lesser extent, Mike Miller, the Knicks' interim coach, who spent two seasons as an assistant to the Austin Spurs in the G-League, was Rose's first interview.

Udoka played three seasons with the Spurs as teammate of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. Udoka went on to train them as Gregg Popovich's assistant for seven seasons and also helped cultivate Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. Udoka, 42, joined the Sixers earlier this season.

"It was assimilated with Pop philosophy," an NBA executive close to Udoka told The Post. “Udoka is a very motivated, meticulous and hard person. He's a perfectionist. "

Udoka, who oversees the Sixers' defense, joined another Spurs alumnus at Brett Brown in Philadelphia.

Torrel Harris, the agent and father of Sixers forward Tobias Harris, was very impressed with Udoka, a former Knick. If the Bulls' job is officially opened, Udoka is expected to be a favorite, especially now that former Sixers executive Marc Eversley has just joined Chicago.

"He's a great guy, a good coach," Harris told the Post. "He would be a great coach for the Knicks. All the players love it. He gets the respect of the players. The Knicks should definitely hire him. "

So why did Udoka leave Popovich's side? Some insiders deduce that Udoka realized that he was not Popovich's successor, that Becky Hammon, Tim Duncan or even Hardy had the inside track. Popovich is 71 years old.

"A different challenge is always exciting for me," said Udoka before the season. "When you've done something, you know I spent seven years as a coach (in San Antonio). Seeing new things, being with new players and exchanging ideas from different coaches and new philosophies is a way to grow and see things from a different perspective" .

Hardy, 31, is still in place in San Antonio after being with the organization for 10 years, starting as a 21-year-old intern. He was promoted to the head of the bank only this season, but has been an assistant for four years after serving as a video coordinator.

"It's not just about Pop and (GM) RC (Buford), which has been wonderful, but I've had coaches that I've worked with and worked with (and) the list is crazy," Hardy said in a interview with The Athletic before the season. "It's Mike Budenholzer. They're Brett Brown, Jacque Vaughn, Don Newman, Chip (Engelland) and Chad (Forcier). Ime (Udoka) and Ettore Messina, James Borrego, Becky (Hammon), Jim Boylen. I mean, there are like six head coaches there. "

So what are Rose and Wesley learning about the Spurs through these interviews?

An NBA coach said something is simple but difficult to duplicate.

"The Spurs' style is that the sum is greater than the individual parts," said the coach. "It was never about Tim Duncan, Tony or Manu. Pop was allowed to train them without an individual agenda because the players bought a system. "

An agent said "The Spurs Way" is not a fake, though his surprising 22-year playoff streak is expected to be blocked amid the Orlando restart when they enter with a 27-36 record.

"It exists," said the agent. "When it comes to player development, they've made it amazing. The culture is great there. When it comes to putting a young player in the NBA, as an agent, you're targeting two franchises: San Antonio and Miami."

A coaching source added: “The system is real. If a Hall of Fame member buys, great things happen. Tim was all about winning, Bill Russell. The best systems and the best coaches can get more wins from the same group of players than a strategically suspicious system or an inferior coach. "

Mike Woodson, who is being looked at more to add as a primary assistant, had his second interview on Friday. The Post reported that David Fizdale wanted Woodson on his staff in 2018, but management thought it was a bad idea.