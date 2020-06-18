Kobe Bryant: Pre-flight text messages that killed the NBA legend seem to show that the pilot got disoriented in the fog

Weather and visibility were critical to the crash, a performance study by the National Transportation Safety Board said in recently released documents. The documents, more than a thousand pages, detail Much of the research. Those documents are not the final report of the case, which will determine the exact cause of the accident.

Before each flight with Bryant, a group text was always created to keep everyone in communication about the flights. That group text mentioned weather concerns before the Flight, but they were fired by both the pilot and the flight coordinator.

Records show that the flight coordinator asked the aircraft's pilot, Ara Zobayan, about the forecast the day before the scheduled flight.

"I just verified that it is not the best day tomorrow, but it is not as bad as it is today," Zobayan replied.

Zobayan re-registered the day of the flight about weather conditions.

"The morning weather is looking good," he said.

Less than an hour later, the coordinator asked, "Ara, how is the weather looking for departure?"

Zobayan replied: "It should be fine"

"I agree," replied the coordinator.

Pilot seemingly disoriented

As the helicopter headed north from Orange County to Burbank, the clouds and fog worsened. The plane traveled along Highway 118 to its Calabasas destination and the pilot was flying at an altitude of approximately 1,500 feet, according to records.

Zobayan told radar controllers that he was "going to start our climb to overcome the … layers."

When asked about his intentions, the pilot responded "going up to 4,000," but the helicopter was descending 17 seconds before the end of the data, according to the report.

The controllers again "asked for their intentions, but the pilot never responded."

"The apparent angles calculated at this time show that the pilot may have misperceived pitch and roll angles," the documents say.

Zobayan was a favorite pilot

NTSB documents show that only approved pilots can fly on a Kobe Inc. charter flight

In the past three years, four Island Express employees have been approved to fly a Kobe Inc charter flight: Zobayan, Garret Dalton, David Harvey, and Josh Bagge.

"Ara was Kobe Inc.'s favorite and the pilot they preferred," the documents say.

Emails obtained by the NTSB program between September and December, eight Island Express flights reserved for high-profile celebrities were canceled due to bad weather, an Island Express employee said.

Those flights went to clients David Burd (Lil Dicky), Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.