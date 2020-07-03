Kobe Bryant to be Commemorated on NBA 2K21 Cover

Mamba Forever Edition will present Bryant in two special covers. They were hand painted by an artist using two of Bryant's most famous photos for inspiration.

Bryant was previously the cover athlete for NBA 2K10 and appeared in the NBA 2K17 Legend edition.

Bryant will join New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as 2K21 athletes. Lillard will be featured on current-generation consoles such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4, while Williamson will appear on next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles scheduled for later this year.

A release date for the game has not been announced.