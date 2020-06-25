Kobe Bryant – Unpublished Basketball Raw Material For Auction

So outstanding, in fact, that Bryant skipped college entirely, entering the NBA Draft at age 17.

Now, 24 years later, more than 22 hours of Bryant's video game and interviews from his time at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia are up for auction. Most of which have never been seen in public.

The auction will take place on July 23 and the lot is expected to fetch between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000.

Kobe Bryant testified for the NBA Draft straight from high school, entering the league at just 17 years old.

The effect of the last dance

Profiles in History, the auction house responsible for the sale of the library, believes that the recent success of ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance" about Michael Jordan and six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls causes the images of Bryant to be "even more relevant". "

The value of Jordan's sports memorabilia has skyrocketed since the documentary series aired earlier this year.

A & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; t-shirt Used and signed by Jordan sold for $ 216,000 the same night the series premiered in April, while the online auction for a pair of 1985 Air Jordan 1s closed at $ 560,000, more than triple the estimated auction price. .
Bryant led his Philadelphia high school team, the Lower Merion Aces, to his first state championship in 53 years.

Bryant's footage is approximately 60% video game and 40% interview, very little of which was broadcast, and that was for a very limited audience.

While in high school, Bryant led the Lower Merion Aces to the school's first state championship in 53 years, garnering national recognition in the process.

The library comes from Stu Ross, a high school sports journalist who presented a weekly television series titled "High School Sports Show."

Ross and his team recorded over 35,000 games between 1994 and 2003 for the show.

Remembering Kobe

Profiles in History has announced that it will donate 10% of the final offer price to the MambaOnThree Fund.

The fund was established to honor and support the families of the other seven victims who also died in the Calabasas helicopter accident that ended Bryant's life on January 26 earlier this year.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas along with seven other people.
Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was one of the other people on board who died in the crash.

