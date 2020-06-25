Kobe Bryant – Unpublished Basketball Raw Material For Auction





So outstanding, in fact, that Bryant skipped college entirely, entering the NBA Draft at age 17.

Now, 24 years later, more than 22 hours of Bryant's video game and interviews from his time at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia are up for auction. Most of which have never been seen in public.

The auction will take place on July 23 and the lot is expected to fetch between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000.