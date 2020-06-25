Kobe Bryant – Unpublished Basketball Raw Material For Auction

So outstanding, in fact, that Bryant skipped college entirely, entering the NBA Draft at age 17.
Now, 24 years later, more than 22 hours of Bryant's video game and interviews from his time at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia are up for auction. Most of which have never been seen in public.
The auction will take place on July 23 and the lot is expected to fetch between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000.
The effect of the last dance
The value of Jordan's sports memorabilia has skyrocketed since the documentary series aired earlier this year.
Bryant's footage is approximately 60% video game and 40% interview, very little of which was broadcast, and that was for a very limited audience.
While in high school, Bryant led the Lower Merion Aces to the school's first state championship in 53 years, garnering national recognition in the process.
The library comes from Stu Ross, a high school sports journalist who presented a weekly television series titled "High School Sports Show."
Ross and his team recorded over 35,000 games between 1994 and 2003 for the show.
Remembering Kobe
Profiles in History has announced that it will donate 10% of the final offer price to the MambaOnThree Fund.