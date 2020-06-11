Koepka raises the idea of ​​not playing a Ryder Cup without fans

Four-time senior champion Brooks Koepka feels so strongly against a Ryder Cup with no fans that he could see a scenario where some players protested against not playing.

Would he be one of them?

"Possibly," Koepka said Wednesday.

Rory McIlroy doesn't think it will come to that. The world No. 1 player has said in multiple podcasts that the Ryder Cup, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, should not be played if fans are unable to attend.

So when asked if he would consider not playing if fans were unable to attend, McIlroy replied, "I'm pretty sure they won't continue without the viewers, so I don't think that's an option I would do." must take into account ".

He spoke with conviction and said he has been in constant talks with European Tour chief Keith Pelley, PGA of America officials and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. McIlroy, like Koepka, is a two-time PGA champion.

"I think there are enough people in the game who don't want the Ryder Cup to happen without fans," said McIlroy. "That is why I am convinced that it would not happen if fans were not allowed." … So that's why it will be played this year with the fans, if we can do that, or we'll have to find the kick in the way for a later date. "

Even with so much emphasis on the return of the PGA Tour amidst the COVID-19 pandemic this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Ryder Cup is still part of the conversation.

That includes a change in the US rating. USA Because golf has closed for the past three months. Steve Stricker will now have six captaincy picks, half of his team, and qualification spanned a week through the BMW Championship from August 27-30, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events.

That leaves 12 events for Americans to earn Ryder Cup points, assuming the Ryder Cup is held this year. A decision is expected later this month on whether the most vocal golf event will be held with or without fans, or will be postponed.

Under the previous system, Stricker had four captain's picks. The change causes Justin Thomas (No. 7) and Tiger Woods (No. 8) to exit the bottom two ranking spots, although only 19 of the 31 events have been played to earn points.

The PGA Tour canceled 11 events, nine belonging to the Ryder Cup. The John Deere Classic has been replaced by a unique event at Muirfield Village sponsored by Workday, while the Barbasol Championship would not have counted anyway because it is held in front of a major.

Three major races are also missing from qualification. The British Open was canceled, while the US Open. USA He moved to the week before the Ryder Cup and the team will have been established. The Masters will be played in November.

"With all the various changes to the 2020 calendar, it quickly became apparent that we would have to modify our selection criteria," Stricker said. “These changes were brought about by circumstances, but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe that they will allow us to form our best team. "

Koepka raised the possibility that it could take more than that to form the strongest team. He also raised the difficult issue of money when making the decision, not for himself, but for the revenue generated by the PGA of America and the European Tour.

"I think there is much more to it than that, why would they be playing personally," he said. "As players, I think we all know why they are playing or why we would play."

Money?

Interviews at Colonial take place virtually, and the audio and video froze when Koepka gave an answer that ended with him rubbing his thumbs and fingers to imitate Johnny Manziel.

"That's the only reason," he said with a smile. "Give it to Johnny Football."

Koepka then said in a text message: "I am talking about the PGA wanting the money and doing the Euro Tour."

Stricker, meanwhile, held out hope that the Ryder Cup would have an even smaller audience. He said his home state of Wisconsin was starting to open, but that only raised more questions.

Would it allow 50% capacity on Whistling Straits? Would corporate support be so strong with companies trying to recover from the pandemic? Will a return to golf and other sports lead to an increase in coronavirus cases?

"There are so many things that have no answer right now," he said.

Stricker said that while having a percentage of fans on the site could satisfy the players, he struggled to imagine how thousands of fans could practice social distancing with just four games on the field at a time.

"But I've been talking to the players," said Stricker. "They are a little bit more excited and excited about the 50% capacity idea from the fans. … We are planning every week to play the Ryder Cup in September. Until this is not the case, until we hear otherwise, we are still planning to play ".