Konami announced a new LEGENDARY DUEL game for YU-GI-OH! – Newsdio

Konami recently announced a new Legendary Duelists established for fans of Yu-Gi-Oh!. Currently titled Legendary Duelists: 7 (subject to change), fans will be delighted to hear that new cards to support The Winged Dragon of Ra, Meklords, and Jinzo are receiving new support, as well as other famous nameless cards used by the characters on the TV show. My current guess is that they will include some of the promo cards that will be released in Japan, like Hundred Dragon, Time Magus, and Jinzo-Layer.

Ra's Winged Dragon is getting seven new support cards, as well as "an extra special version … like you've never seen before" of the card. Meklords is also receiving seven new cards, and we are receiving seven new cards based on Esper Roba's deck, including Jinzo.

Outside of Meklord support, I think a name like Legendary Duelists: Battle City Fighters could be a good name for the pack. What is your best idea for the package name? You can get Legendary Duelists: 7 from September 25.