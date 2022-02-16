All of Us Are Dead is a Korean zombie apocalypse thriller that has taken the world by storm. The series is set in a world where a virus has turned most of the population into zombies and follows the survivors as they fight to stay alive. The last episode of season one of “All of Us Are Dead” was premiered on January 28, 2022. After the series ended the viewers are now talking about its finale and the unsolved questions hanging to it.

The season finale

Despite having its share of fun and heartwarming moments, the show’s take on a zombie epidemic is more pessimistic than what we often see in other similar examples. The series centres on a group of children who are left to fend for themselves before and after the epidemic breaks out. We see them killing each other for petty reasons, as well as people exploiting the tragedy in order to get ahead with their own gain. Heroes are rare, and they’re often not treated as such. The first season of this show ends on a bitter-sweet note, highlighting the joy that can be found in unexpected friendships and how it feels to lose everything you once loved.

The season ended on a massive cliffhanger

With its final episode ending on a massive cliffhanger, fans are more than anxious to see how the story will continue in season 2. The silence is starting to feel like a burden. No one knows what will happen after Choi Nam-ra meets whoever she’s waiting for under that school roof, and the suspense has been killing us. Many other things pertaining to the fates of our protagonists, the details of the Jonas virus, and the extent of the zombie outbreak are under suspicion. As the first season ended, it left many viewers thinking about some of the few potential questions.

Did Byeong-chan transform into a halfbie?

As Byeong-chan leaves the interrogation room with officer Song Jae-ik after being taken into custody for kidnapping an infected student, he is attacked by a group of zombies inside a police station. Jae-ik escapes the hungry crowd, but Byeong-chan stays behind and becomes infected. Unlike the rest of the zombies who are random and growl aimlessly, Byeong-chan stands tall with his posture upright. He seems to be looking right at us! It seems that he has become a halfpipe – the very first, as far as we know – but since he vanishes from the story after this scene, apart from the flashbacks from his video log, it’s hard to be certain.

Are there any animal zombies?

There is a brief answer to this question in the show, but only to a certain degree. The lab of Byeong-chan has at least one infected mouse: there are animal zombies in the lab. This arises a lot of questions. Is this mouse the only one? Can the Jonas virus be transmitted from one mouse to another? What can be speculated about interspecies transmission? If the mouse did infect a person, would the reverse be possible? If the answer to this is yes, then there is a bigger problem at hand.

Why you should watch the “All of Us Are Dead” series?

The series All of Us Are Dead is an entertaining and well-produced zombie thriller. The actors do a great job at portraying the characters, and their acting makes us believe in what we see on screen. All of this should be enough to make you want to watch All of Us Are Dead. At least once! But there are more reasons why you should try it out:

It’s not too long – It only has twelve episodes, so there is no excuse for not getting started with All of Us Are Dead right now;

Great cinematography – All of Us Are Dead features some very pretty shots, making use of both the locations that give it its name (an abandoned school) and other beautiful spots around Korea;

A lot of gore – All of Us Are Dead is not a series for the faint-hearted, but if you are okay with some gruesome scenes then this should be right up your alley;

It’s got, zombies! – All of Us Are Dead features a few good zombie scenes that fans may enjoy. All in all, All of Us Are Dead is an interesting show to watch at least once. It doesn’t feature any big reveals or surprises, but it does offer some fun moments and is definitely worth checking out.