Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi, accused of war crimes, cancels visit to White House

The charges against Thaci were announced on Wednesday by a special court in The Hague in the Netherlands.

According to a press release, the Office of the Special Prosecutor filed a 10-count indictment on April 24 accusing Thaci, Kadri Veseli, the former Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly and others of "a series of crimes against humanity and crimes of war, including murder, forced disappearance of people, persecution and torture. "

He added that a pre-trial judge was reviewing the charge "to decide whether to uphold the charges."

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia a decade after the bloody conflict between the Serbian forces and the Kosovar Albanian rebels began. The war, from 1998 to 1999, caused thousands of deaths and the displacement of almost 90% of the population of Kosovo.

Thaci stood out as a leading figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army (ELK) between 1997 and 1999 and participated in the peace negotiations.

His transition from revolutionary to politician eventually led to him becoming prime minister when independence was declared. He was elected President in February 2016.

Wednesday's indictment alleges that Thaci, Veseli and other accused suspects "are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders. The crimes alleged in the indictment involve hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanians, Serbs, Roma and other ethnicities and include opponents politicians, "according to the statement said.

CNN has contacted the offices of Thaci and Veseli, who is chairman of the Kosovo Democratic Party, for comment.

Kosovo's ambassador to the United States, Vlora Çitaku, said in a tweet that "When the dust settles and the smoke clears, #KLA will continue to be the most successful liberation movement in modern history."

The Kosovo Chamber of Specialists (KSC) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (SPO) were created to have jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Kosovo conflict between January 1998 and December 2000.

Thaci was due to visit the White House to speak with Serbian representatives, but canceled his trip following the announcement by SPO, the US Presidential Special Envoy for Serbia and the Kosovo peace negotiations, Richard Grenell, tweeted on Wednesday.

The United States is among the more than 100 countries that recognize Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state, according to the United States Department of State. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence.

"I respect your decision not to attend the discussions until the legal problems of those allegations are resolved," said Grenell. Saturday's discussions will be led by Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the US envoy added.

However, Hoti, who took office just three weeks ago, said Thursday that he was unable to travel to Washington in light of the events in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

"Only through dialogue can we resolve our disputes with Serbia, resulting in mutual recognition and normalization of relations. My Government does not comment on issues related to the Special Chambers. Kosovo will fully respect its international obligations." he tweeted.

The Kosovo government said in a statement that "it considers that no one should be considered guilty without a final decision of the Court" and urged all citizens to remain calm.

"The Government believes that the war of the people of Kosovo and the Kosovo Liberation Army was just and for their freedom and, therefore, should continue to be the most important period in the history of the country," the statement said.

Thaci's official website confirmed that his trip to Washington had been canceled due to the accusation but did not comment on the allegations against him.

The SPO statement notes that the indictment is only an indictment, but adds that it is "the result of a lengthy investigation and reflects SPO's determination that it can prove all charges beyond a reasonable doubt."

The SPO also states that it has made the charge public because Thaci and Veseli have allegedly repeatedly attempted to "obstruct and undermine" the work of the court.

The two are believed to have "carried out a secret campaign to repeal the law creating the Court and otherwise obstruct the Court's work in an attempt to ensure that they do not face justice. By taking these actions, (Thaci and Veseli) have put their personal interests ahead of the victims of their crimes, the rule of law and all the people of Kosovo, "the statement said.