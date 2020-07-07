Kourtney Kardashian explains her decision to move away from the & # 39; toxic environment & # 39; in & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

Kourtney Kardashian is finally talking about her decision to walk away from the massively popular reality show she shares with her famous sisters on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

The reality star revealed at the Season 18 premiere of the show in March that she had reached her breaking point with the series and will now step back and be more selective about when cameras can film her and her family's personal lives. . Speaking to Vogue Arabia on a cover story for her July / August issue, Kardashian's older sister explained her decision to backtrack on the show that made her famous.

"I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years … I was dissatisfied and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to occupy most of my life," Kourtney explained. “Privacy is something that I have valued and it is difficult to find that balance between private moments and being on a reality show. People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which is not true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into what makes me happy. "

THE WOMAN OF KANYE WEST KIM KARDASHIAN & # 39; HAS BEEN SUPPORTIVE & # 39; OF THE HUSBAND'S PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRATIONS: REPORT

Kourtney shares children Mason, 10; Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with former Scott Disick. Now that she is not a full-time member of the "KUWTK" cast, she can spend more time raising her children, which she says has been gratifying.

"I always do my best when I am with my children not to be on my phone, to be present in what we are doing and to have those moments when they look each other in the eyes and connect. It is very important," he told the magazine. . “I usually take a day off on the weekend when we don't have plans, we hang out at home in pajamas or sweatshirts. We slept. I like not having a schedule that day. "

KIM, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN SHARES PHOTOS OF THE FAMILY OF THE TRIP TO WYOMING: & # 39; THE COUNTRY OF GOD & # 39;

Kourtney's decision to leave the show came in March after a shocking on-camera confrontation between Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian West that became surprisingly physical, People reported.

In a confessional after the fact, Kourtney explained that he reached his breaking point with the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't understand why there is all this judgment about how everyone wants to live our lives. We should be accepted for what everyone wants to do. It is not a positive environment for me to want to be every day when I feel that they are so critical with me, "he said. "Every day I go in, I think:" Why do I choose to be in this environment? "And I think I just got to my point where I couldn't take it anymore."