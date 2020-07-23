Kris Jenner breaks silence on social media after Kanye West's tweet storm insults

Kris Jenner broke her silence on social media on Wednesday after Kanye West's now-deleted insults on Twitter.

In recent days, West, 43, referred to Jenner, 64, as "Kris Jong-Un", called her boyfriend Corey Gamble "Calmye", said the matriarch is involved in "white supremacy" Because he did not reply to her text messages, and informed her that he could not see her children.

Rather than address her son-in-law's comments, Jenner broke the social media silence by posting a video on her Instagram story of a Beignet Box bakery box of beignets.

The music feels good in the background of your short clip.

Jenner's return to social media comes the same day that her daughter Kim Kardashian spoke about her husband's recent storm of tweets.

As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand, ”Kardashian, 39, began in a long statement.

The KKW magnate continued: “He is a brilliant but complicated person who, in addition to the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that increases the Pressure. his bipolar disorder. "

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star also addressed West's offensive remarks towards her, her family and friends.

"Those around Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes they don't align with his intentions," Kardashian said.

The rapper also claimed that he had been "trying to divorce" Kardashian in a now-deleted tweet.