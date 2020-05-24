Kris Jenner tells Faye Resnick about very high libido

In the last keeping up with the Kardashians preview clip, Kris Jenner talks to one of her best friends, Faye Resnick, about her high libido. However, Kris doesn't just speak loudly. She genuinely expresses concern to Faye and asks if a high libido at her age is "normal."

Arguably the soul of the show, at 64, Kris Jenner has more energy than most. And without it, there would be no keeping up with the KardashiansWhatever she brings to the show, we're here for that.

Related: KUWTK: Tristan Thompson & # 39; s Other Children & Relationship History

When all the other Kardashians are hiding their heads in shame when the topic of sex comes up, we can count on KJ to bring it to life and openly talk about hot topics! It is no secret that, to quote Bad GirlsKris Jenner is not a "normal mom" she is a "Great mom." And from the looks of it, what comes with having a great mom is dealing with her open-mindedness when she talks all the s-e-x stuff. Kris hasn't exactly been a shy and withdrawn wallflower at any point in KUWTK, she just thinks back to her pool photo shoot during season 9.





But, it seems like Kris's sex drive has sped up a bit in the 2020 series to the point where she actually kicked the film crew out of her office so that she and her boyfriend Corey Gamble could continue through season 18. In Kris & # 39; words, "You have to put it in when you can"Everyone's favorite mom was added."Sex at my age is incredible and something beautiful. It is a fabulous thing."More or less from the first moment of keeping up with the Kardashians Season 18, Kris made it clear that she had sex in the brain.

In Season 18 Episode 3, Kris can be seen getting out of a car to meet Kendall and Khloe for lunch. Upon arrival, Kris asked, "Do I have lipstick all over my face? We were having a little kissing session in the car. Is my shirt ok? Corey had to go home to sleep because we were awake all night."Then he puts on a tiramisu and says,"I could rub this all over my body."And to the chagrin of her daughters, Kris added that she couldn't stop thinking about sex. Wishing her daughters would enjoy life to the fullest as it is, the mother of six also spent episode 3 trying to play matchmaker for Khloe

Viewers were also able to see more than they bargained for in Episode 3 when Khloe and Malika Haqq stormed Kris and Corey at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Kris clearly wasn't expecting the girls, as she asked them to leave while wearing above-the-knee boots, a red wig, and a silk robe. From stripteases to teasing fans, Kris appeared in a preview of upcoming KUWTK episodes. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rest of the season is postponed until the end of 2020. But until now, we can guarantee that the always entertaining and spicy details of Kris's love life will continue to be revealed. Kris said, "Corey is like a Luther Vandross song that walks and talks, he's so sexy always"As Kris wondered if her incredible sex life was "too good to be true," Faye calmed down and added: "I think you should stop questioning it and thank God. "

Next: KUWTK: Scott Disick's Past and Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship Timeline

Source: Keeping up with the Kardashians





Is The Batcave PROVE Batman secretly a (SPOILER)?