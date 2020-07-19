Kristen Bell shares selfie without makeup to celebrate 40th birthday: & # 39; Goodmorning 40 & # 39;

Kristen Bell celebrates her 40th birthday with a fresh face.

The "Good Place" star turned 4-0 on Saturday and celebrated with a sweet selfie without makeup on Instagram.

In the photo, Bell was on the bed, dressed in a red top with her blonde hair spilled on her pillow.

"Good morning 40!" she wrote in the caption, followed by three purple-hearted emojis.

She added: "#stillusingpimplecream".

He quickly amassed the happy birthday wishes of some of his famous friends.

Christina Perri, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Octavia Spencer, Natalie Portman and more wished Bell a special day.

Bell also received a birthday greeting from her husband, Dax Shepard.

The 45-year-old actor shared a photo of him and his wife, who was holding one of their little ones, although the boy's face was blocked.

"The happiest birthday, the most beautiful friend @kristenanniebell," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you for this suspiciously great life you have made for us."

Several emojis read from the heart concluded their post.

Bell previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight to discuss how she planned to spend her birthday.

"If we are allowed to meet people, and even if we are not, we just get a lot of cheesy things on the hill, like hats and a lot of walking sticks, like geezer things," he said, "I think it would be fun."