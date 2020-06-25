Kristen Bell will no longer voice a mixed race character in & # 39; Central Park & ​​# 39;





Bell, a white actress loved for playing Anna in the "Frozen" movie franchise, voices Molly in the animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family living in Central Park. His departure is one of the latest examples of the racial trial taking place in Hollywood and around the world following the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"This is a time to recognize our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly in Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my dominant privilege," Bell wrote Wednesday in the caption showing a statement of the series on his verified Instagram account.

"Launching a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and the African-American experience."

"It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are committed to doing it right," Bell wrote. "I am happy to hand this role over to someone who can give a much more accurate picture, and I will commit to learning, growing, and doing my part for equality and inclusion."