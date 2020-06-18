Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a movie detailing her separation from Prince Charles

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Princess Diana remains a beloved figure more than 20 years after her untimely death. See more photos of the British icon and the legacy he left behind.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana, seen here on her first birthday, was born Diana Frances Spencer on July 1, 1961. She was born to a noble family in Sandringham, England. Her father John was Viscount Althorp before becoming the eighth Earl Spencer in 1975.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana around 1965. Growing up, she attended private schools in England and Switzerland.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana poses with her brother, Charles, in 1968. She also had two sisters, Sarah and Jane.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana, right, is photographed with her father, John, and her three siblings around 1970. Sarah is on the far left and Jane is next to Diana. When Diana was 7 years old, her parents divorced and her father received custody of the children.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy A teenage Diana receives a "kiss" from her pony, Scuffle, in 1974. A year later, she became Lady Diana after her grandfather died and her father became the eighth Earl of Spel.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy After finishing school, Diana worked several jobs, including cook, babysitter, and kindergarten teacher. Here she is in 1980 with two children she babysat.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles visit the Ludlow Racecourse in October 1980, where Prince Charles was competing as a rider. Diana and Charles would be engaged only a few months later. Prince Charles admitted in 1994 a relationship with Parker-Bowles while he was still married to Diana; Charles and Camilla were married in 2005.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana looks shocked after stopping her new car outside her London apartment in November 1980.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana is surrounded by photographers shortly before it was announced that she was engaged to Prince Charles.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana and Charles pose at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement on February 24, 1981.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana and Charles arrive at Goldsmith Hall in London for a charity recital in March 1981.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy The couple poses with Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in March 1981.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy The royal wedding was celebrated on July 29, 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral in London. It was estimated that more than 700 million people watched the ceremony on television.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Charles and Diana kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after getting married.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy During their honeymoon, Charles and Diana leave Gibraltar on the royal yacht Britannia.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy The couple spends part of their honeymoon in Scotland.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Charles and Diana attend the Grand National Horse Race in April 1982.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy In June 1982, Diana gave birth to her first child, William.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana greets a child while visiting Wrexham, Wales, in November 1982.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Charles, William and Diana pose for a photo at Kensington Palace in February 1983.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana gave birth to a second child, Harry, in September 1984.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Charles kisses his wife after a polo match in Cirencester, England, in June 1985.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana sees her children play the piano at Kensington Palace in October 1985.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana helps William with a puzzle in October 1985.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana attends a polo game that her husband played in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 1985.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana dances with actor John Travolta at the White House in November 1985. Dancing behind Travolta are US President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. A few years ago, Diana's blue velvet gown, nicknamed the "Travolta Gown", was auctioned for £ 240,000 ($ 362,424).

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana holds Harry in the garden of Highgrove House, a royal residence in Gloucestershire, England, in July 1986.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy William rides a miniature pony at Highgrove House.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Prince Harry shows a bit of his personality on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 1988.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana and her two sons walk outside Wetherby School in London in April 1990.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana and her children go skiing to Lech, Austria in April 1991.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana and Charles sit together during a royal tour of Toronto in October 1991.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana visits Egypt in May 1992.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Charles and Diana attend a memorial service during a tour of South Korea in November 1992. A month later, it was announced that they had formally separated.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana and her children visit Thorpe Park, a theme park in Surrey, England, in April 1993.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana arrives at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy A police officer detains a photographer while Diana passes in July 1996. Diana and Charles had just been announced divorced.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana speaks to amputees in Angola, where she traveled in January 1997 to draw attention to the International Red Cross campaign against landmines. Sitting on her lap is Sandra Thijica, a 13-year-old girl who lost her left leg in a land mine.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana wears protective gear while visiting minefields in Angola in January 1997.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana visits Cape Town, South Africa, and meets with South African President Nelson Mandela in March 1997.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana holds hands with Mother Teresa after meeting in New York in June 1997.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy This photo, taken from the surveillance video, shows Diana arriving at the Ritz Hotel in Paris on August 30, 1997. It is one of the last photos of her alive.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy Diana is seen in an elevator at the Ritz Hotel with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. After leaving the hotel, the couple died in a high-speed car accident in the Pont de l & # 39; Alma tunnel in Paris.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy The remains are lifted after Diana's car crashed into a pillar on August 31, 1997. Fayed and driver Henri Paul died at the scene. Diana died in a Paris hospital a few hours later. A French investigation concluded that Paul was legally drunk at the time and responsible for the accident. In 2008, a British forensic jury found that Diana and Fayed were illegally killed due to Paul's actions and persecuting the paparazzi.

Princess Diana: her life and legacy On the eve of Diana's funeral, the Queen and Prince Philip look at the flower tributes left outside Buckingham Palace. More than 1 million bouquets of flowers remained at Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace in the wake of Diana's death.