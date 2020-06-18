Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a movie detailing her separation from Prince Charles

Princess Diana remains a beloved figure more than 20 years after her untimely death. See more photos of the British icon and the legacy he left behind.
Diana, seen here on her first birthday, was born Diana Frances Spencer on July 1, 1961. She was born to a noble family in Sandringham, England. Her father John was Viscount Althorp before becoming the eighth Earl Spencer in 1975.
Diana around 1965. Growing up, she attended private schools in England and Switzerland.
Diana poses with her brother, Charles, in 1968. She also had two sisters, Sarah and Jane.
Diana, right, is photographed with her father, John, and her three siblings around 1970. Sarah is on the far left and Jane is next to Diana. When Diana was 7 years old, her parents divorced and her father received custody of the children.
A teenage Diana receives a "kiss" from her pony, Scuffle, in 1974. A year later, she became Lady Diana after her grandfather died and her father became the eighth Earl of Spel.
After finishing school, Diana worked several jobs, including cook, babysitter, and kindergarten teacher. Here she is in 1980 with two children she babysat.
Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles visit the Ludlow Racecourse in October 1980, where Prince Charles was competing as a rider. Diana and Charles would be engaged only a few months later. Prince Charles admitted in 1994 a relationship with Parker-Bowles while he was still married to Diana; Charles and Camilla were married in 2005.
Diana looks shocked after stopping her new car outside her London apartment in November 1980.
Diana is surrounded by photographers shortly before it was announced that she was engaged to Prince Charles.
Diana and Charles pose at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement on February 24, 1981.
Diana and Charles arrive at Goldsmith Hall in London for a charity recital in March 1981.
The couple poses with Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in March 1981.
The royal wedding was celebrated on July 29, 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral in London. It was estimated that more than 700 million people watched the ceremony on television.
Charles and Diana kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after getting married.
During their honeymoon, Charles and Diana leave Gibraltar on the royal yacht Britannia.
The couple spends part of their honeymoon in Scotland.
Charles and Diana attend the Grand National Horse Race in April 1982.
In June 1982, Diana gave birth to her first child, William.
Diana greets a child while visiting Wrexham, Wales, in November 1982.
Charles, William and Diana pose for a photo at Kensington Palace in February 1983.
Diana gave birth to a second child, Harry, in September 1984.
Charles kisses his wife after a polo match in Cirencester, England, in June 1985.
Diana sees her children play the piano at Kensington Palace in October 1985.
Diana helps William with a puzzle in October 1985.
Diana attends a polo game that her husband played in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 1985.
Diana dances with actor John Travolta at the White House in November 1985. Dancing behind Travolta are US President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. A few years ago, Diana's blue velvet gown, nicknamed the "Travolta Gown", was auctioned for £ 240,000 ($ 362,424).
Diana holds Harry in the garden of Highgrove House, a royal residence in Gloucestershire, England, in July 1986.
William rides a miniature pony at Highgrove House.
Prince Harry shows a bit of his personality on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 1988.
Diana and her two sons walk outside Wetherby School in London in April 1990.
Diana and her children go skiing to Lech, Austria in April 1991.
Diana and Charles sit together during a royal tour of Toronto in October 1991.
Diana visits Egypt in May 1992.
Charles and Diana attend a memorial service during a tour of South Korea in November 1992. A month later, it was announced that they had formally separated.
Diana and her children visit Thorpe Park, a theme park in Surrey, England, in April 1993.
Diana arrives at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994.
A police officer detains a photographer while Diana passes in July 1996. Diana and Charles had just been announced divorced.
Diana speaks to amputees in Angola, where she traveled in January 1997 to draw attention to the International Red Cross campaign against landmines. Sitting on her lap is Sandra Thijica, a 13-year-old girl who lost her left leg in a land mine.
Diana wears protective gear while visiting minefields in Angola in January 1997.
Diana visits Cape Town, South Africa, and meets with South African President Nelson Mandela in March 1997.
Diana holds hands with Mother Teresa after meeting in New York in June 1997.
This photo, taken from the surveillance video, shows Diana arriving at the Ritz Hotel in Paris on August 30, 1997. It is one of the last photos of her alive.
Diana is seen in an elevator at the Ritz Hotel with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. After leaving the hotel, the couple died in a high-speed car accident in the Pont de l & # 39; Alma tunnel in Paris.
The remains are lifted after Diana's car crashed into a pillar on August 31, 1997. Fayed and driver Henri Paul died at the scene. Diana died in a Paris hospital a few hours later. A French investigation concluded that Paul was legally drunk at the time and responsible for the accident. In 2008, a British forensic jury found that Diana and Fayed were illegally killed due to Paul's actions and persecuting the paparazzi.
On the eve of Diana's funeral, the Queen and Prince Philip look at the flower tributes left outside Buckingham Palace. More than 1 million bouquets of flowers remained at Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace in the wake of Diana's death.
Diana's coffin is brought to London's Westminster Cathedral in September 1997. Looking at the bottom, from left, are Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip.