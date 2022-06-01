Kristen Stewart’s new movie Crimes of the Future caused quite a stir at the Cannes 2022 screening today. Some people loved it, but others walked out due to the graphic and disturbing nature of the film. Kristen Stewart herself had a very strong reaction to the audience’s response, telling reporters after the screening: “I’m so proud of this movie. Crimes of the Future is my baby, and I stand by it 100%. If people can’t handle it, that’s their problem.”

The storyline of the Crimes of the Future

The Crimes of the Future centers around a group of people who have to deal with the aftermath of a global pandemic that has left them with some very eerie and strange side effects. Kristen Stewart gives a brave performance in the film, which is sure to get people talking. Crimes of the Future is not for the faint of heart, but it’s worth checking out.

Names of the characters in the Crimes of the Future

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser

Léa Seydoux as Caprice

Kristen Stewart as Timlin

Don McKellar as Wippet

Tanaya Beatty as Berst

Jason Bitter as Tarr

Welket Bungué

Denise Capezza

Ephie Kantza as Adrienne Berseau

Lihi Kornowski as Djuna

Nadia Litz as Dani Router

Yorgos Pirpassopoulos as Doctor Nasatir

Scott Speedman as Lang Daughtery

Kristen Stewart’s next film, Crimes Of The Future, has a connection to Robert Pattinson, and thus the film’s director has now been revealed

Crimes of the Future director David Cronenberg has opened up about how Kristen Stewart’s new film is connected to Robert Pattinson.The connection between the two stars’ new films lies in the fact that they were both inspired by a book called The Naked Lunch. While speaking to Variety, Cronenberg said that he had given Stewart a copy of the book while they were working on the film Maps to the Stars together. “I think she found it interesting,” Cronenberg said of Stewart’s reaction to the book. “But I don’t think she was particularly blown away by it.”

More about the Crimes of the Future

However, he added that he believes she is “a very intelligent young woman” who “grasps things very quickly.” It seems that Stewart was able to take something away from The Naked Lunch, as she has now starred in a film that is based on the book. Cronenberg went on to say that he thinks the film is “a great movie” and that he is “proud” of it. He also said that he thinks people who have walked out of the screening are “missing something.” “I think they’re making a mistake,” Cronenberg said of the people who have walked out. “I think they’re being too literal-minded.”

Surgical is romance in a body horror film, according to Crimes of the Future

The director’s latest film, Crimes of the Future, is a return to body horror form – and his most sexually explicit work in years Kristen Stewart stars as a woman who has to deal with the aftermath of an outbreak of a new disease that causes people to sprout extra body parts Also, many people in the audience walked out of the screening, with some even booing. Kristen Stewart was asked about her reaction to the reaction and she said, “I think they’re making a mistake.” “I think people are going to regret not staying,” she said. “It’s a ride.”

What did you think of Kristen Stewart’s reaction to the audience’s response to Crimes of the Future?

Do you think that Crimes of the Future is a movie that people should see? Why or why not?