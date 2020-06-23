Kristin Cavallari says former Jay Cutler has a "heart of gold" in sweet Father's Day post amid divorce

It seems that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler may be ex-friends, after all.

The couple announced their separation in April and since then rumors of contention and cordiality have surrounded them both.

However, on Father's Day, Cavallari, 33, expressed his bad feelings to celebrate Cutler, 37, with his three little ones: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 4.

The reality star shared a photo on Instagram on Monday to wish her ex a happy, belated Father's Day.

The publication contained an image of the three children sitting on the side of a soccer field, looking at the players.

"I saved the best for last … happy (late) Father's Day to Jay. Yesterday we had a beautiful day together in my new home," Cavallari wrote in the caption. "Modern family? Co-upbringing? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it in the best way we know how. And what I do know is that our 3 children are lucky to have him as their dad."

She added: "Hopefully all 3 have a pinch of that golden heart."

Cavallari shared a tribute to his own father on Sunday with two snapshots of a young Cavallari sitting on her father's lap.

"Happy Father's Day, dad! I'm lucky to have you," said the caption. "Thank you for teaching me that I can do whatever I want in this life. You create your own destiny. I love you."

Although confirmed details are sparse, reports have emerged that Cavallari cited "inappropriate marital misconduct" in his divorce applications, and the two "had long been in trouble."

In the midst of the divorce drama, Cavallari announced that he would end his reality show "Very Cavallari," which had been on the air since 2018.