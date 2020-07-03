Kristin Cavallari's new cookbook has been & # 39; tested and approved & # 39; by ex Jay Cutler

Just because they're breaking up doesn't mean Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler don't support each other.

The couple announced in April that they were going to divorce after 10 years together, but it appears that they have remained cordial to each other despite rumors of discord, as well as reporting that Cavallari, 33, cited "conduct improper marriage "on your divorce applications.

The last example of their friendship was Thursday in a post in the Instagram story of the 37-year-old former soccer professional.

In the post, Cutler shared a photo of Cavallari holding his latest cookbook, "True Comfort."

"Taste tested and approved," wrote the athlete about the photo.

The photo originally appeared as part of a video about Cavallari's story earlier in the day with the caption "Sept (sic) 29th !!!"

"I came home with the first copy of & # 39; True Comfort & # 39; and I couldn't be more excited," the reality star said in the video. "Boys, I can't wait!"

The "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" alumnus flipped through some pages of the book, praising the "beautiful" photos.

"I really love this cookbook and I am so excited to share it with you," she said, reminding fans that it can be reserved. "All healthy and comforting food. Check it out!"

Cavallari fell in love with his ex just a few weeks ago, sharing a sweet Father's Day message on Instagram for Cutler, with whom he shares three kiddos: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 4.

"I saved the best for the end … happy (late) Father's Day to Jay. Yesterday we spent a beautiful day together in my new house," captioned a photo of the little ones looking at a soccer field. "Modern family? Co-upbringing? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it in the best way we know how. And what I do know is that our 3 children are lucky to have him as their dad."

Cavallari concluded his post: "Let's hope the 3 of them have a pinch of that golden heart."

The two also announced their split on Instagram, reminding fans that they have "nothing but love and mutual respect."