KT McFarland: & # 39; If justice is done, General Flynn will be a free man & # 39;

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday that "if justice is served," then former national security adviser Michael Flynn "will be a free man."

McFarland made the comments a day after Attorney General William Barr told Fox News' Bret Baier in an exclusive interview that there was no evidence in the case against Flynn.

"They [the FBI] ​​appear to have ignored all the exculpatory evidence that was accumulating and continued to push to move forward," Barr said.

"It is very difficult to understand why they continue to push and even go public with the testimony that they had an investigation underway when it was becoming painfully obvious or should have been obvious to anyone who had nothing there," he continued.

On Tuesday, McFarland echoed Barr's sentiment.

"If justice is done, General Flynn will be a free man and this will be behind him and he will be able to continue with his life because now we understand that from the beginning, from the beginning there was nothing there, there was no collusion, it was a trap from the beginning to catch General Flynn, ”he said.

"They [the FBI] ​​did the same tactics with me, but the ultimate goal was for them to get President Trump," he continued.

The oral arguments will take place this week, when the US District Court Judge. USA Emmet Sullivan will have to explain why he has not signed the Justice Department motion to dismiss his case against Flynn.

The Justice Department motion to dismiss came after unsealed documents revealed FBI notes regarding his interview with Flynn in January 2017 conducted as part of the Russia investigation. Those notes showed that it had been debated whether the purpose of the interview was to uncover the truth or make Flynn lie so that he could be prosecuted or fired.

"This is like the oldest soap opera of our time," McFarland said Tuesday.

She acknowledged that she is not a lawyer, but said "for me, General Flynn sacrificed himself," adding that "he pleaded guilty to a crime that he knew he had not committed, but did so to save his son."

"I think a confession like that, whether under torture or extortion, is it really a valid confession? I leave it to the court," he continued.

Presenter Ed Henry noted that Flynn was "concerned that his son was attracted" by the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

