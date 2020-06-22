KT McFarland: Trump and Bolton: that's when I knew it wasn't going to end well

On Election Day 2016, he was in the Fox News green room in downtown Manhattan waiting to air, as was Ambassador John Bolton.

I asked John if he had already voted, to which he replied: "Yes, because of Trump. He is an idiot, but anyone is better than Hillary Clinton."

That's why I had my doubts when Bolton pressed so aggressively and became President Trump's national security adviser less than two years later.

I thought it would be a difficult journey for both of us and predicted it wouldn't end well.

First, they had very different approaches to foreign policy. Trump's first priority was to rebuild the economy, then use it as a lever to renegotiate trade deals. He would use the intimidating pulpit to get our security allies to increase their contributions to our mutual defense.

What he would not do would be to bog us down in more eternal wars. Trump was an outspoken critic of the Bush war in Iraq, Bolton one of his architects. I once asked Bolton if his son had considered military service. He looked at me with disdain and said, "No, of course not." So, it was okay for other people's children to fight in their wars forever, only not theirs.

Bolton and Trump squared off from the start, not just over politics, but over style and temperament. Bolton lobbied for pre-emptive military action against Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and North Korea. When the President took a different course, Bolton picked up the phone. He became the "anonymous source" for journalists, sharing stories about the White House chaos and presidential incompetence.

Bolton was so convinced of his superior intelligence that he was patronizing everyone, including the President. It was increasingly isolated within the west wing; Cabinet officials ignored him and went directly behind him to the President. He even avoided contact with his own National Security Council staff.

What John Bolton has done is destroy executive privilege for future presidents. There will no longer be an unofficial conversation between a president and his advisers.

After I left, several of my former NSC colleagues who stayed in the White House told me that Bolton spent most of his time, when he was not in the Oval Office, sitting in his office behind closed doors. His staff was not sure what he did during those hours. We now know that, in all likelihood, he was converting his copious notes into a manuscript, presumably in anticipation of obtaining a lucrative book deal, and speeding it up quickly when the inevitable happened and he was fired.

Bolton's book has "rocked Washington." The headlines released by his public relations team are incendiary. But on closer reading, most of Bolton's complaints are about what President Trump said in the Oval Office, what he reflected about doing when he was letting off steam or fantasizing about settling accounts with fake news or the deep state. That is the classic Trump.

President Trump uses those meetings as brainstorming sessions. It is not a passive recipient of information; he immediately takes over a briefing and takes it in the direction he wants. He throws out ideas, the more ready to use, the better, and he expects others to do the same. These meetings are free for everyone, with the weight of everyone.

If you argue with President Trump, you can complain and argue, but that's what his advisers are for: to expose the flaws in his arguments and warn him if what he is proposing is illegal or off limits. That is why presidents have "executive privilege," which is the right to keep conversations with top attendees confidential.

What John Bolton has done is destroy executive privilege for future presidents. There will no longer be an unofficial conversation between a president and his advisers. Everything, every speculation, every carefree comment will be a fair game for the next kiss and tell book.

One thing I learned from working for President Trump is to watch what he does, not necessarily what he says. Professional politicians have smoothed out their rough edges; they measure their words, in public and in private. Donald Trump is not a professional politician; he delights in his political incorrectness. He says many things, tweets many things, changes his mind, coaxes one minute and criticizes the next, rants.

According to Bolton, President Trump wanted to cut aid to Ukraine unless they investigated Biden's ties to corruption. But did President Trump do it? No. He threatened to withdraw from NATO unless our partners sided with their fair share. But did he do it? Not.

Some of the more serious charges that Bolton makes is that President Trump tried to garner Chinese support to help him get reelected. However, Bolton himself was not at those meetings, and those who have since have come forward to say that Bolton is lying. Furthermore, Bolton's claims are meaningless. Trump is the first American president to confront the Chinese. Why would President Xi Jinping want him re-elected? His interests surely lie with President Joe Biden, who a few months ago scoffed at the suggestion that China posed a threat to our interests.

One cannot help but wonder why John Bolton, who came to believe that President Trump was "unfit for office," refused to appear during the impeachment trial. He offered some flim-flam excuses, but perhaps his motivation was financial. Publicly testifying before Congress before your book was for sale would have undermined its shock value, and its profits.

Without a doubt, John Bolton will enrich himself by selling his story in the White House and will become the new love of the world that hates Trump. But at what price to the nation? More division, more rancor, more hatred.

Washington has always attracted venal and vain, ambitious and arrogant, but even they must pale in the face of what John Bolton has done.

