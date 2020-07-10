KT McFarland warns that Durham's investigation will die a natural death & # 39; if the findings hold until after the election

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told "The Story" Thursday that if Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham interrupts his investigation into the origins of Russia's investigation until after the November election, the public will never see the results.

"He will die," McFarland said flatly to host Trace Gallagher. "You will never see him again. He will die a natural death."

Fox News exclusively learned that Durham is under pressure to wrap up his investigation in late summer, but sources close to him say several lines of investigation are not yet complete.

"Here's why they are doing this," said McFarland. "They think Joe Biden could win, and if Joe Biden wins, you will never see this report in daylight."

"This is what the bureaucracy does," he added. "This is how the swamp works."

McFarland said that if Biden defeats Trump in November, a few "low-level guys" at the Justice Department will be the hardest hit by the repercussions that may arise, and the severity of the investigation's results would be diminished.

"In a nutshell: delayed justice is justice denied," he said.

McFarland also dismissed Durham's claim that he does not want the investigation or its results to be seen through the political lens.

"It is political enough as it already is, it is somewhat explosive," he said. "The attorney general himself has come out on several occasions and said he is very upset about this, he is concerned about what he is seeing and even suggested that perhaps there was an action against the President of the United States to prevent them from ruling."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.