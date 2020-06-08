Ku Klux Klan leader allegedly ran over protesters in Virginia, state officials say

Harry Rogers, 36, is charged with attempted malicious injury, vandalism, assault and battery, and is being held without bond. He was prosecuted in court Monday morning, according to online court records.

The next Rogers court hearing is scheduled for August 18.

The Henrico County Police Division said in a statement that it received a call from Richmond police on Sunday about an incident that occurred during a protest in Richmond. CNN affiliate WTVR reported that the protest was a march by Black Lives Matter, one of dozens that has occurred across the country since George Floyd's death last month.

Several witnesses reported that a vehicle had "revved its engine and driven through protesters occupying the highway," police said.