Kudlow outlines "Four Things Every Citizen Must Do" to Ensure Schools and Businesses Remain Open

White House chief financial adviser Larry Kudlow told "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Friday that schools have to reopen for in-person classes this fall because many parents cannot work if their children have to learn at home.

"There really is no substitute for in-person education. I think all the experts agree with that. And also, look, parents, what are you going to do?" Kudlow told host Bill Hemmer. "I mean, if you talk to a working single mother, she has to send her son to school because if the kids at home can't go to work. They may not be able to pay the aid. It's also true with you know Working people who are … families of two, and I think it's an important part of this.

TRUMP, IN PUSH TO OPEN THE SCHOOLS BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES, VOTE THE & # 39; PRESSURE & # 39; IN THE GOVERNORS

"There is an economic component, but there is a children's component for education and social development," added Kudlow.

President Trump continued to push for schools to reopen across the United States by criticizing "virtual learning" and claiming that "it has proven to be terrible." He also repeated his threat to withhold federal funds from school districts that keep students home in the fall.

"If you want not only education, but if you want all companies to reopen and remain open, if you want people to return to work and we have great job creation, if you want to rebuild the economic health and prosperity that we had, there they are Four things every citizen should do, particularly those at critical points, "said Kudlow.

"Number one, face covering. Number two, distancing. Number three, testing. And number four, personal hygiene. Those are the things that will beat the virus, like we did last winter, and allow the economy to function like the big Machine. American you have. "

The economic adviser added that "we must take the mitigation efforts and the guidelines that worked in March and April and allowed us to open the economy."

Hemmer pressured Kudlow to guide him, and the host told him that he had not heard the message that everyone was wearing a face mask and social distance. Kudlow replied that his prescription had been in deference to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus guidelines.

"I don't think we have faltered on that message at all," said Kudlow.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.