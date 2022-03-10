CW has done it again! The new Kung Fu series is action-packed and entertaining. Kung Fu Season 2 premiered on October 14th and has already gained a large following. If you’re a fan of martial arts movies, then you will love this show. The story follows the journey of a young man who was raised in a Shaolin temple and is now seeking revenge for his murdered master. The fight scenes are choreographed beautifully and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss out on this exciting new series!

Kung Fu Season 2 release date announced

Season 2 of Kung Fu will premiere on The CW on March 9 at 9 p.m. E.T. The CW has announced that new episodes will be sent exclusively to its streaming app, which is available on iOS and Android. If you’ve missed out on all of the previous action, Season 1 may be watched in its entirety on both The CW’s streaming app and HBO Max.

Kung Fu season 2 releases trailer?

The trailer for Season 2 reveals that Nicky’s cousin, Mia, is poised to raise hell and will try to harness Biange onetime more, thanks to partnering up with the ever-growing empire Tan is creating. Masked and dressed in all black, Nicky can be seen clashing against her cousin throughout the trailer in a grand showdown that apparently takes place during the Season 2 premiere, and it seems she’s met her match in battle. Whether Mia sticks with Tan or jumps boat to join Nicky in her fight to save San Francisco and Chinatown from culprits remains unclear, but it’s safe to say Nicky won’t give up without a fight. As Tan now has a whole army behind him, there will be many battles across San Francisco as he attempts to seize control of everyone and everything.

Who is in the cast of Kung Fu?

The series sis based on Kung Fu by Ed Spielman. It is developed by Christina M. Kim. It has been produced by Karyn Smith-Forge, Jennifer Lence, Ian Smith, Kathryn Borel, Jr., and Lillian Yu. In Season 2 of Kung Fu, all of the major players will be returning for more mayhem and dumplings. The entirety of the Shen family, Nicky, Jin, Mei Li, Ryan, Althea, and Dennis in addition to Nicky’s ex-boyfriend, Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), will return. That is, we’ll be seeing more of Kung Fu’s main lady, Olivia Liang., alongside the series regulars Shannon Dang, Eddie Lu, Tan Kheng Hua, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, and Tzi Ma.

This warrior is just getting started 🔥 #CWKungFu has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/rFiRB4FQKu — Kung Fu (@cw_kungfu) May 3, 2021

When is season 2 of Kung Fu Series coming up?

Season 2 will be back in full force on March 9. Let’s lay out what we can expect next.

What is the cast saying about Kung Fu Series?

Nicky said, “I’m so excited to return for Season Kung Fu. I didn’t think it was possible to top the first season, but the writers have done it again. The Kung Fu world just keeps getting bigger and better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Lu, who plays Nicky’s father, added, “Season two is going to be even more action-packed and entertaining than the first. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for them.”

Ryan said, “I’m thrilled to be back for another season of Kung Fu. The show has been such a great ride so far, and I can’t wait to see where it takes us in season two.”

If you liked Kung Fu Season one, then you will definitely want to tune in for Kung Fu Season two which is premiering on The CW this fall. Kung Fu promises more action, more drama, and more suspense. So make sure to mark your calendars and set your DVRs! Kung Fu Season two is going to be one series you won’t want to miss.