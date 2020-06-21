Kurt Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" Guitar sells for a record $ 6 million at auction

The winner of this auction is in a state of Nirvana.

Kurt Cobain's guitar from the grunge band's epic "MTV Unplugged" concert sold for a record $ 6 million on Saturday, Julien's Auctions reported.

The previous guitar money maker was $ 3.95 million for a Black Stratocaster owned by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, according to Rolling Stone.

Pre-auction bids for Cobain's Martin D-18E guitar in 1959 reached $ 1 million.

The buyer was Peter Freedman, founder of RØDE Microphones, who attended the live auction in Beverly Hills and successfully won the ax in a global bidding war between those who participated live on the floor, online and by phone.

Freedman plans to showcase the guitar on a world tour of exhibitions to be held in galleries and art spaces, with all proceeds (including the guitar) going to the performing arts, the auction house said.

"When I heard that this iconic guitar was up for auction, I knew right away that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure it and use it as a vehicle to highlight the difficulties people in the performing arts face and always face," Freedman said in a statement. issued by Julien & # 39; s, based in Culver City, California. “The global art industry has been affected by the impact of COVID-19, and musicians and artists are among the most affected. The last few months were the last straw, and for many in the arts the harsh reality emerged that they work in an industry for which there is little support in times of need. "

In a live recording of the popular "MTV Unplugged" series on November 18, 1993, approximately five months before his death, Cobain chose the guitar to "paint" what Rolling Stone called "his last self-portrait."

Nirvana's acoustic performance culminated in "MTV Unplugged in New York," which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard charts and won the Grammy Award for "Best Alternative Music Album" in 1996.

Accompanying the guitar sale, among other items, is his original Cobain-customized hard case with a flyer from punk band Poison Idea's 1990 album "Feel the Darkness," three baggage claim ticket receipts, and a sticker. fragile Alaska Airlines glued to the case.

PageSix exclusively reported last month that the guitar went up for auction despite the best efforts of the Cobain family.