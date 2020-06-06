KUWTK: 10 Hilarious Quotes From Scott Disick

Keeping up with the Kardashians is the reality show at its best, and that's largely thanks to Scott Disick's words and presence.

E & # 39; s Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) It is currently in its 18th season. Broadcast online for the past thirteen years, KUWTK It has allowed the public to take a look at the extravagant and extraordinary lives of the Kardashians. Scott Disick is a person who has always been able to cheer up the spirits and bring everyone back to earth with his humor.

Also known as Lord Disick, Scott is the king of sarcasm and one sentence, reminding the audience that life is nothing without a little joke. As a longtime family member, Scott Disick has honored us with some of KUWTK & # 39; s Funniest moments. So, here are ten hilarious Scott Disick quotes throughout KUWTK.

10 "You know I've realized that I'm probably just perfect, and that everyone else around me is having trouble."

In the season 10 special "About Bruce Pt.1," audiences take a close look at the family's emotional process regarding Caitlyn Jenner's transition. Although the episodes were established as serious and emotional, being the sarcastic figure of the family, Scott Disick decides to lighten the mood by claiming that it can be "perfect and that everyone else" has problems. Of course, this is not true, which makes this comment more comical.

9 9 "You guys haven't seen anything long and white go your way in a long time."

Over the years, many have commented on The Kardashian / Jenner matriarch dating preferences. They are often linked with successful athletes of color. As a white man, Scott Disick pokes fun at Kardashians' dating preferences when Kris and Kim are scared of a spider-turned-iPhone charger, saying "they haven't seen anything white go their way in a long time." Burdened with sexual innuendo and the classic Scott Disick humor, this quote remains one of Disick's funniest.

8 "Didn't you get married like twice after a couple of months?"

When Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble was introduced to the show, the audience was thrilled that the favorite "mom" had a chance to settle down again. However, being a concerned third, Kim saw the two of them move too fast and decided to give Kris advice to take it easy.

However, Scott is quick to remind him that Kim was not aware of making hasty decisions having married twice and with a marriage that lasted 72 days. This was another classic Disick reality check moment, one that we're sure both Kim and the public can appreciate.

7 7 "Aunt Kris, it's me, Todd Kraines."

Scott Disick is not only known for KUWTK fans like Lord Disick but also like Todd Kraines. In Season 8, Episode 4 "Daddy, can you hear me?", Disick's alter ego Todd Kraines is introduced to the public, let's say. Joking with Kris Jenner, Scott leads her to believe that she is being harassed, increasing her paranoia. The joke is further extended when Disick acts as Todd Kraines and sends his "Aunt Kris" $ 200 flowers and begins calling Kris quoting the famous motto "Aunt Kris, it's me, Todd Kraines". This classic Disick prank has been "imprinted on the minds of fans" and definitely cannot be forgotten.

6 6 "Oh look, it looks like the Kardashian sisters."

Scott Disick was never one to quit when the opportunity arose to playfully shade and embarrass the Kardashian / Jenner sisters. When visiting an art museum with Rob, Scott Disick finds himself describing a witch painting as "the Kardashian sisters". The cruelty in his comment shows Scott's level of "savagery" and there are no limits to his wits. Although the painting doesn't look like the Kardashian sisters, her comment left fans laughing at her audacity to make such a joke, which is why this is one of her funniest quotes.

5 5 "I don't have to walk like a peasant. I'm royalty!"

Throughout KUWTK seasons, Scott Disick has expressed his superiority and is not ashamed to do so. In order to seal his title as "Lord Disick", Scott decides to anoint himself as a British royal in Season 7 Episode 10 while on vacation in England.

After his lordship title is named, Scott feels no shame in expressing the differences between himself and normal people, as he urges, he should not walk with "peasants." Scott Disick clearly loves his title even when his Instagram name is still "letthelordbewithyou".

4 4 "Three kids on the plane? … like Sh * t … That's a fucking army."

There is no doubt that the Kardashian / Jenner family loves to multiply. Having a large family can be a good thing for some, however Scott Disick believes otherwise. As part of a family that travels a lot, Scott Disick says he doesn't like the idea of ​​having more children. In a discussion with Khloe, Scott points out that having three children is enough to believe that he is already in possession of an army. This becomes one of Scott Disick's funniest quotes, as his dramatic outlook on having children is opposite to that of the Kardashian family, almost regretting having children.

3 "If you think you're having a hard time, just take a look at us."

Scott Disick is known for being honest and often uses the situations that occur in his life to extract jokes and lessons. In an attempt to cheer on a stressed Kendall, Scott says, "I lost my entire family … I was in rehab … Rob hasn't been out of the house in 3 or 4 years … so if you think you have had bad, just take a look at us. " Scott's use of a personal anecdote not only adds a sense of humor, but is a teaching moment for him and Kendall that, for a moment, makes him identifiable with the audience.

2 "Thank God you couldn't have allowed it."

Fame and financial success are an obvious advantage of being Kardashian / Jenner. When Kim receives a free yoga membership in the mail, she expresses her enthusiasm for the offer of something free and is grateful.

However, realizing that the sisters are rich and privileged, Scott decides to break Kim's gratitude by saying "Thank God you couldn't have allowed it." The wealth of the Kardashian / Jenner family makes Scott's date funny, as we imagine the cost of a yoga class would be the least of Kim's concerns.

one "If you lose your butt, we can all lose our money."

The Kardashians are as famous for their iconic faces as they are for their figures. So it came as a shock to Scott when Kim stated, "I want a flat to ** now." Realizing that part of Kardashian / Jenner's fame revolves around her appearance, Scott reminds Kim that if their asses were to change and flat, so would their fame and money. Clearly, the Kardashians heeded Scott's warning, making it one of the funniest quotes due to its truth.

