KUWTK’s Kim & Kanye Are on ‘Different Pages’ in Quarantine

It seems that even Kimye is struggling during the Coronavirus crash, as the two are reported to be on & # 39; different pages & # 39; about lifestyle.

It was recently reported that keeping up with the Kardashians stars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stayed at opposite ends of the house, to stay "civil"during the Coronavirus blockade. Now, the couple is said to be in "different pages" during 2020 quarantine.

Being on "different pages" is not entirely bad, as many couples have alternate schedules or different views. But, in Kimye's case, they are said to have different ways of staying busy during the coronavirus quarantine with Kim apparently irritated with her husband. While the absence makes the heart more loving, it appears that the quarantine is simply bothering Kim.

US Weekly USA reported that while Kim gets up early, Kanye sleeps late. The source said: "Kardashian's packed routine helped her excel during the quarantine, while West struggled a bit. Kim is working nonstop and doing her thing … Kanye is struggling because she doesn't have a regulated routine like Kim."

Anyone who has seen keeping up with the Kardashians You will know that Kim has a ruled lifestyle, out of all the Kardashians, her sister, Kourtney, often infuriates Kim with her indecision and delay in family gatherings. Kim, on the other hand, prides herself on having a great routine. In a 2019, Kim stated that he wakes up at 5:45 a.m. and heads to the gym. He added that so far there is no such thing as a "lazy day."

Therefore, it is safe to say that the mother of four is quite established when it comes to structuring her day. Kanye, on the other hand, is allegedly fighting for closure. The couple has been married since 2014 and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary while in quarantine. Kim and Kayne's COVID-19 quarantine does not appear to have arrived without their stress in more than one area. Season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians It currently runs through September 2020, but the drama continues. The couple filed a $ 10 million lawsuit against a former bodyguard for "defamatory claim." Former bodyguard Steve Stanulis exposed new information a couple of weeks ago about Kanye & # 39; s "ridiculous" rules it imposes on its workers.

While Kim and Kanye are certainly different personalities, he is creative from start to finish and Kim seems to be more methodical and organized in his approach to things, that doesn't mean the couple is on the brink of divorce. In a 2020 interview with Architectural Summary, when Kim asked "What is the most precious possession in the house?"Kanye replied"You," so it's safe to say that at least in February 2020 Kim and Kanye were still "on the same page".

