Kwang-Hyun Kim and other reliever fantasy owners should watch

If you're closer and your name isn't Kirby Yates, Josh Hader, Aroldis Chapman, Liam Hendriks, or Kenley Jansen, your job is almost as safe as a bank vault sealed with a sandwich bag tie.

Outside of those elite names, closers are always interchangeable.

One week they are accumulating saves and the following week, after a bad game, they are throwing meaningless innings in a game that was out of control long before they entered. Now, we can add the coronavirus pandemic into the equation for a whole new level of uncertainty.

That's why, as this unusual fanless 2020 season is underway, it's good to brush up on some key end-of-game situations. We'll start in St. Louis, where Kwang-Hyun Kim will have the first crack in the ninth inning after Carlos Martinez, who accumulated 24 saves in 27 chances in 2019, joined the rotation.

Kim was an effective starter in the Korean League, 136-77 with a 3.27 ERA and 1,328 WHIP for 12 seasons. Despite not being a great strikeout thrower (7.8 strikeouts for nine in Korea), the 31-year-old was impressive in spring training 1.0, throwing eight shutout innings with 11 strikeouts and just one walk. He was just as impressive in summer camp, hitting the side in an exhibition game against the Royals this week using a repertoire of pitches that includes a mid-90s fastball, a 70 mph curveball, and a mid-speed slider. the 80s.

Kim remained available in more than 65 percent of ESPN's leagues (just 35 percent available on Yahoo) after being the most aggregated player through Friday morning. If Kim stumbles, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley are options, as is Martinez if he fails as a starter.

Astros: Roberto Osuna is in the top five closers, but didn't start shooting until last week after being late for summer camp for an undisclosed reason. It was included as an asset entering the weekend. Ryan Pressly was ready to cover it. For two seasons (81 games) with the Astros, Pressly has a 1.85 ERA, 0.811 WHIP and 12.1 strikeouts for nine. He was 2-3 with a 2.32 ERA, 0.902 WHIP, an opponent average of .188 and 72 strikeouts in 2019. He also had a career low 5.7 percent walk rate and a swing rate of 17.7 Better, it ranked eighth among pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings pitched. Pressly has value, whether it closes or not.

Yankees: As of opening day, Aroldis Chapman was still testing positive for COVID-19. That means Zack Britton should have the first chance to save. He is coming from a season in which he had three saves, a 1.91 ERA, 1,141 WHIP, a 86.8 percent rate and a 77.2 percent rate. He was a two-time All-Star closer for the Orioles, when he compiled 83 saves in 87 opportunities (including a perfect 47-of-47 in 2016) and a 1.22 ERA at 132 ² / ₃.

Brave Will Smith while at COVID-IL only solidified Mark Melancon as the Braves closer. He collected 12 of his 194 saves in his career in 2019 (11 with the Braves, one with the Giants). Although he had a 3.86 ERA in his time with the Braves, he kept opponents averaging .158 in the 11 games he saved and maintained a 0.84 ERA.

Ray Tampa Bay will have a closer by committee, but Nick Anderson has value even if he's not collecting salvages. This is largely due to 15.2 30-year-old strikeouts for every nine last year (17.3 K / 9 in 23 appearances after being traded to the Rays by the Marlins).

Royalty: Despite getting 30 saves while setting a personal record of 10.4 for nine innings, Ian Kennedy's concert is far from certain. Greg Holland and Trevor Rosenthal are also on the list, and manager Mike Matheny seems eager to get creative with his bullpen.

Pirates: No Keone Kela means work can go to Kyle Crick, Richard Rodriguez, or Nick Burdi. Roto Rage is not so secretly waiting for Burdi to get a shot, as he struck out 42.5 percent of the hitters he faced in 2019.

Rocky Mountains: Wade Davis had 58 saves in the past two seasons in Colorado, but he also had a 5.92 ERA and a 1,380 WHIP over that span. Next in line could be Scott Oberg, currently in IL with back strain, or Jairo Díaz.

Phillies: For those concerned about Héctor Neris' appearance at COVID-IL last month, don't be. He is online to start the season as the Philadelphia closer after scoring 28 of 34 in save opportunities last year.

Giants Tony Watson may be the best / first choice, but the last time his name appeared in this space was 2017. Can you feel the excitement?

Marlins Brandon Kintzler? Brad Boxberger? Derek Jeter available?

Orioles: If you're trying to decide whether to choose Hunter Harvey or Mychal Givens, here is a third option: wait for fantasy football.

Big hits

Griffin Canning SP, Angeles

He looked good on Monday, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out five in an exhibition victory over the Padres. The spring training elbow problem 1.0 doesn't seem like a problem, and it should be in the rotation.

Chris Taylor 2B / SS / OF, Dodgers

Not only did he enjoy strong spring training (1.0 and 2.0), but he also had more playing time with Gavin Lux as an option off the active roster.

Johnny Cueto SP, Giants

He was the third-most aggregate starting pitcher in the ESPN leagues after limiting the Dodgers to one run on five hits in four innings on Thursday.

Kyle Tucker OF, Astros

With current AL Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez indefinitely, the 23-year-old should be able to steal a few at-bats in his absence.

Big puffs

Ketel Marte 2B / OF, D’backs

Do you think the 26-year-old won't back down having to face the Astros six times, the Dodgers 10 times, the Padres seven times in San Diego, and the Oakland star staff four times?

Miguel Andujar DH, Yankees

Despite a powerful bat, his uncertain role in The Bronx left him as the most abandoned healthy / active player in the ESPN leagues this week.

Cole Hamels SP, Braves

I had a great chance to succeed in a loaded Braves squad, but even the late start to the season couldn't help the left-handed veteran recover.

Jo Adell OF, Angeles

One of baseball's best prospects failed to make the opening day list because of his defense. Time will tell if it reaches the majors. Unfortunately, there is not much time.

Check swings

* Reason for concern (in a shorter season): Clayton Kershaw landed in IL (back stiffness) hours before he faced the Giants on Thursday. This may have been a precautionary measure by the Dodgers as he is eligible to return on Friday, but it's worth noting that the left-hander lost time in 2016, 2017, and 2018 because of his back.

* Anthony Rizzo is a notoriously slow starter (.241 hitter in the opening month of the season, more than 30 points below his career average), but he should be able to counter that trend with 11 of his first 14 games against the Pirates, Royals. and Reds (at Great American Park, hitter friendly).

* Eliminate Matt Harvey from the millions receiving unemployment benefits, after the man known as the Dark Knight signed with the Royals. Harvey will be as helpful to his fantasy team as knowing that Maryland's official sport is fair. Quick question: Do you think wearing a Batman mask at dinner is acceptable? Asking a friend.

Team name of the week

Bachelor Paddack