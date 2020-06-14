Kyle Busch wins NASCAR truck race in Miami, while Ray Ciccarelli finishes 29th after Confederate flag controversy

Kyle Busch's depression was not a great depression. And it's over now, anyway.

Busch won the NASCAR Trucks Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday night, his 58th circuit victory and his eighth victory in his last 10 truck starts. He had not won in his last two outings, which by his standards at the wheel of a truck, constitutes a drought.

Busch had not run out of wins in three consecutive truck starts since 2017. He was about five seconds off the field when the second leg ended on lap 60, part of a dominant night where he led 82 of the 134 laps.

"It was incredible tonight," Busch said.

There were some challenging situations, although nothing derailed Busch for long.

Busch had to start at the back of the field, then serve a transfer penalty on top of that, after failing the pre-race inspection. But he managed to stay on the leader's lap, then made his way to the front and made everything look easy.

"We have thrown the last two races," Busch said. "This is how we are supposed to perform, run, and watch."

The race was marked in red for 16 minutes with 26 laps to go after Sheldon Creed crashed into the yellow protective barrels at the Pit Road entrance and caused a major disaster. Once things resumed, it didn't take long for Busch to claim first place.

And then a late caution sent the field into a high-pressure restart with seven laps remaining, but Busch just walked away, this time, forever.

"Really good race for us," said Busch.

Tyler Ankrum was second and Ross Chastain, who won the first stage, kept Chase Elliott in third place.

Brett Moffitt won the truck race at Homestead in 2018, but he didn't even make it past 20 laps on Saturday night, after he was part of an accident that also ended Zane Smith's race early. Elliott was also part of the accident, turning on his side after Smith seemed to lose control, but managed to avoid the disaster even with trucks attacking him in the midst of smoke confusion.

"He really ran out of talent," said Smith.

Elliott pitted, got four new tires to replace the ruined ones on the skate, and was part of the race within the race, the battle for second place behind Busch in the end.

Ray Ciccarelli was in the race after a week in which he made a lot of news for perhaps less than ideal reasons.

A post on his Facebook account deactivated earlier in the week, one that followed NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from racing, said Ciccarelli planned to quit the sport after this season because he did not want to participate in "BS politics." . "

"I couldn't care less about the Confederate flag, but there are people who do and don't make them racist," the post said.

LEBRON JAMES DUNKS IN RAY CICCARELLI

Bayley Currey was announced earlier this week as the driver of the No. 49 truck, but indicated his separation from the Ciccarelli CMI Motorsports team in a tweet he posted Thursday. He wrote "To have a helmet, he will travel" and his publication was accompanied by the hashtag of "dowhatisright".

CMI had planned for Ciccarelli to drive in the race on the No. 83 truck, before shifting to No. 49. The 83 did not start, and Ciccarelli finished 29th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP