Kyle Higashioka's Simple Coronavirus Strategy for Yankees MLB Restart

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka has taken Post readers behind the scenes as he tried to stay prepared for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. As told to Ken Davidoff.

Hello one last time from Oregon. I've been here for over three months, but it's time to go back to work. I am leaving New York on Tuesday, and will be at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday to begin summer training.

Those last few days before the season became official, I knew it was time for the truth, when something had to happen, I was actually pretty nervous about those two days. I'm glad something has been resolved. My agents at the Beverly Hills Sports Council contacted me a lot, giving me updates. I didn't contact our team representative Zack Britton too much. I tried to give Britt a break. I assumed they were all texting him. It was probably flooding with calls and text messages. I didn't want to make that worse.

I was optimistic that we would have a season, and I guess the optimism was definitely worth it. Eliminate a lot of stress when you don't constantly worry about a negative result happening, although that's definitely possible. I always calculate if the worst case scenario is going to happen then we will cross that bridge when we get there. There is no point in worrying about it all the time. I couldn't be happier that we at least have a chance to start the season, and hopefully we will make it to the end.

It is more or less up to us to try to isolate ourselves by acting as responsibly as possible and trying to keep our distance from people. We should be in a fairly controlled environment once we get to the field. Definitely far from the field, we are going to have to isolate ourselves. I think if we do the best job possible, hopefully we'll be fine. On the way, I'm going to go from the hotel to the country and that's it, and it will be the same in New York.

With all the new rules, it will definitely be different. I think a lot of it is in place for our safety and just to make things work during this strange season. It's okay. I'm glad we have a chance to play again.

This closure has given many people time to think, and I certainly had more free time than I normally do at this time of year. I suppose the only conclusion I have come to is that it is almost as if I could not believe that something like this, such a crazy year, is happening in my life. Although throughout the last 100 years of our country's history, I am sure that we have had many years that have been crazy, but I believe that this is the first year of my life in which this chaos is diminishing. However, things like this have happened throughout history. People in the past have had to deal with it, and we will do it now.

For anyone who has been reading this, I really appreciate that you follow me and keep up to date with what is going on in my life throughout this process. I'm quite disappointed that we can't have fans at the stadium. It's like the team's heartbeat, both at home and on the road. That's one of the best things about playing in New York, fans. I hope everyone can see us safely on television, and hopefully we will put a good product on the field and win another championship.