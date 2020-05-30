Kyle MacLachlan recreates the photo from the movie Flintstones to celebrate the 26th anniversary

Kyle MacLachlan celebrated the 26th anniversary of the movie The Flintstones this week by recreating a screenshot of his character from the movie. Released in 1994, the live-action adaptation of the popular children's cartoon described how characters could appear if the Flintstones existed in real life. In the classic family movie, MacLachlan played the antagonist, Cliff Vandercave, who was often seen with his pet, the prehistoric bird. Replacing the dinosaur with his real-life dog and wearing the same suit, MacLachlan took to Twitter to post a photo of himself visiting Cliff to celebrate the movie's anniversary, and you can see the fun results below.

"Son of a brachiosaurus!" 🦕 ⁣#TBT to the Stone Age and celebrating the anniversary of #The Flintstones this week! pic.twitter.com/TgtouWfRMZ – Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) May 29, 2020

Directed by Brian Levant, The Flintstones It was directly inspired by the original children's cartoon series of the same name. The live-action cast featured John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins as Fred and Wilma Flintstone with Rick Moranis and Rosie O & # 39; Donnell co-starring as Barney and Betty Rubble. Kyle MacLachlan acted as a foil for our favorite Stone Age family as Cliff Vandercave, the new vice president of the Bedrock Slate & Co. company, who develops an evil plan to steal their fortune and blame it on Fred. Halle Berry also played Cliff's assistant Miss Stone, and Liz Taylor also appeared in her final role in the film.

The Flintstones The film didn't exactly hit critics with its release, but it was nonetheless a huge success. Across the world, the film made over $ 341 million on a budget of $ 46 million, and was seen by many fans of the original cartoon as a fairly faithful adaptation. Due to its popularity, a follow-up movie would be released four years later when the Flintstones prequel to Viva Rock Vegas was released in 2000. MacLachlan did not appear in the follow-up, nor did his character, and the new actors would also be playing The Flintstones and the Rubble. . This time, the film was a failure and there was no live action. Flintstones Films have been produced since then.

We probably won't be seeing any new Flintstones movies any time soon, but oddly enough, very soon we will be rebooting the first MacLachlan movie. In 1984 MacLachlan made his film debut as Paul Atreides in the David Lynch film. Dune, a role considered among its best by its fans. Timothy Chalamet will play Paul Atreides in Dennis Villeneuve's version Dune in a new movie to be released on December 18. Although some fans had been waiting for a MacLachlan cameo somewhere in the reboot, the actor flatly denied any involvement in the film, though he says he believes Chalamet will make him do a "fantastic job."

Also known for starring in the classic David Lynch series Twin Peaks, MacLachlan had a chance to review his classic role as Dale Cooper. In 2017, she reprized the role for a new special season of the show, nicknamed Twin Peaks: The Return. Clearly, the veteran actor is willing to adapt like his most classic characters, but the recent photo of him dressed as Cliff Vandercave still seems a bit random. The previous tweet comes to us from Kyle MacLachlan on Twitter.

