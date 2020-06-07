Kylie Jenner and the end of Instagram's business model of influence

The culture of influence as we know it is over.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest and most popular member of the first Instagram family and pioneer of Instagram's influential business model, can't keep up with herself.

This Insta business model refined by Jenner is based on two main revenue streams: sponsored posts and branded products. Once an influencer has mastered the art of sponsored publishing, there is an opportunity to reach the Holy Grail of influence, making the leap of selling other brands' products to power their own personalized brand merchandise.

Influencers starting their own line make a powerful statement that they've graduated from a glorified bikini model, a vegan muffin maker or whatever their niche is, to insert a niche tycoon here who can afford of building a tangential product.

In Jenner's case, she leverages her 179 million followers to get seven figures for sponsored posts. She draws on that same audience to promote her multi-million dollar cosmetics business without spending a penny on traditional marketing. Both sides of the business grow together, jobs are created, fans are satisfied. It would seem that everyone wins.

Aspiring influencers consider Jenner's model to be the gold standard that theoretically works across all categories, for example, dog lovers, twin moms, and even anti-vaxxers. This leads starry-eyed influencers to believe that if they follow Jenner's model of success, they, too, will reach the promised land of fame and fortune fueled by Instagram.

However, with Forbes' recent exposure revoking its "youngest self-made billionaire" title, the underlying problem is not that Jenner went from being a billionaire to just $ 900 million. Nor is it the problem that supposedly tampered with your tax returns (not my problem, at least). Instead, the problem here is the inherent pressure to do something like producing false tax returns to demonstrate how successful a business is. That's because in the world of Instagram influence, the appearance of success is more important than success itself. (Jenner has denied Forbes's allegations.)

As the curtain opens, Insta's economy is revealed to be weak at best. The influential business model focuses on the idea that followers translate into sales. Now that Jenner's sales figures have been exposed, we see that this is not blatantly the case. Although Jenner has gained millions of Instagram followers year after year, these increases have not generated additional income for her derived lines.

Jenner's self-reported sales figures showed that Kylie Cosmetics earned an inflated $ 360 million per year, however we now know that the actual numbers, revealed after the sale of the majority of the company to Coty, are closer to a third. of that. Interestingly, Jenner's digital sales between 2016 and 2018 reportedly plummeted 62 percent, while his follow-up on social media continued to grow. If followers don't match sales, how can this continue to pay the bills?

It can't, but more importantly, it never actually did when you consider all the costs associated with building and expanding an Instagram-driven business today.

Jenner's large following has certainly benefited from her famous family for being famous, but what about influencers who were not born into royalty? In the influential world, Jenner is an outlier.

To put it in perspective, civilian influencers (also known as non-celebrities) are far behind Jenner's 179 million fans, it's a wonder they can even compete, as the standard of excellence and high-quality content expectations for all those who promote Instagram is the same, famous or not.

In comparison, some of the biggest names that aren't celebrities don't even come close to Jenner's fans, with megafluencer Chiara Ferragni with 20.2 million followers and Danielle Bernstein with a total of 2.4 million, both with many own brand trading companies. It's worth noting that if even Jenner, who has everything she can for her in this Instagram ecosystem she created, had to craft her own success, there really is no hope for those with a fraction of her influence and resources.

In the Instagram world, where it's all about the look of success, the business model that many aspire to is on their deathbed. Does this mean that influencers are going to disappear? Absolutely not. Our Instagram feeds will be full of pretty people who will be taking protein powders and laxative teas for the foreseeable future, but the influencers of the financial model we are used to are not as powerful as we once thought.

Molly Borman Heymont is the author of "The Instagram Iceberg: Changing the Way We Think About Instagram as a Business Tool" (New Degree Press), now available.