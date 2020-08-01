Kylie Jenner has Kris Jenner's personal wax figure in her home

Kylie Jenner's house has the mother of all decorations – a life-size wax figure of her mother, Kris Jenner.

In an Instagram story this week, Kylie revealed that Madame Tussauds' personal wax figure of Kris "came to live with her" and is now sitting in the house bar.

"She is mine now. I don't want to receive text messages or phone calls from my sisters after this. She is mine," said Kylie, 22, as she showed fans the actual figure.

The famous wax museum Madame Tussauds presented her Kris figure in May 2019 for an exhibition in New York City, and remains there. But the one in Kylie's house is the personal statue of Kris, a representative from Madame Tussauds told Page Six. The wax museum made the statue in 2019 "for Kris to enjoy with her family and friends."

The representative declined to say whether Kris bought the figure or if it was a gift from the museum.

According to the company, Madame Tussauds wax figures typically cost nearly $ 200,000, take four months to build, and include real human hair individually inserted by artists.

Kris's personal figure previously lived in his Calabasas, California mansion. The team of artists from Madame Tussauds Hollywood's studio "recently assisted with the relocation of the figure" to the nearby Kylie platform, the company representative said.

Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian was shocked to see the figure sitting at Kris Jenner's bar during the family's annual Christmas party in 2019.

"I literally knew he was coming here and I was still surprised to see this," Kim said as she stroked the figure's hair and commented on her outfit: Kris Dolce & Gabbana's "favorite" tuxedo.

The 64-year-old mother had fun with Kim's reaction and said, "It's so you can visit me and you don't have to listen to me talk to you."

Kim is not the only one surprised by the unique choice of decor, and some of Kylie's followers commented on their mixed emotions after viewing her Instagram story. A Twitter user simply wrote, "I'm scared."

Kim has her own figure at the museum's location in New York, which also includes images of Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. In 2015 Madame Tussauds London debuted the first selfie wax figure depicting Kim.