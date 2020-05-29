Kylie Jenner Lying About Billionaire Status Affects Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner has been stripped of her billionaire status, leaving Kylie Cosmetics status in the air. How will your brand fare?

Kylie Jenner has been stripped of her billionaire status, leaving Kylie Cosmetics status in the air. Kylie started her makeup brand in 2015, selling lipsticks and later her infamous "Lip Kits," which the makeup queen couldn't keep in stock due to popular demand. The magnate expanded her brand to skincare, further consolidating her name in the beauty industry. Forbes declared her a billionaire in 2019, and Forbes put her on the cover as the youngest "self-made" billionaire. The 22-year-old sold 51% of her company to Coty, a beauty company giant, in November 2019 for $ 1.2 billion, cementing her status as the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as well as a heroine of the cosmetic industry.

Although many questioned the "self-made" label at the time, since the reality star had a lot of help from his famous family, no one questioned the real status of a billionaire until now. Since then, Kylie Jenner has been found to have significantly misrepresented Kylie Cosmetics' earnings, according to a Forbes report. Because of this, they took away his billionaire title. Reports show a discrepancy in earnings, lies to the publication and falsified tax returns. Forbes's findings indicate that the tycoon lied about how much the company was actually making, leading to speculation that the brand isn't worth as much as the public has believed.

Where does this leave the cosmetic brand Kylie? It is unclear whether the mogul who lies about his brand's financial status will affect his empire, but because the company has made significantly less than originally reported, the brand could face potential backlash and is already receiving criticism. If the allegations become fraudulent, this would require significant investigation into the makeup brand. According to Forbes"For starters, the business has never been this big, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016, including the fact that their accountants write false tax returns, to help estimate Forbes' estimates of earnings and Kylie's net worth. While we can't prove those documents were bogus (although likely), it's clear that Kylie's camp has been lying"

But the makeup mogul is not going to fall without a fight. He launched a series of tweets that denied any claim that his tax returns were falsified and supports his company's earnings. The young almost billionaire stated: "is that your test So you THOUGHT they were faked? as actually what I'm reading. "She also wrote:"What am I waking up to? i thought this was a reputable site … all i see is a series of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions hahaha"It is not uncommon for keeping up with the Kardashians stars to fight the false accusations, but it seems that this will not disappear soon.

Kylie Jenner is clearly not taking the claims lightly and has repeatedly denied any of the allegations. Now that more evidence comes out, it's clear that there's more to the makeup empire than lip kits and body scrubs. Whether the allegations are true or not, it's hard to get past the facts that Kylie Cosmetics isn't doing as well as Jenner did, and this could mean the brand could see a decline in support in the future.

