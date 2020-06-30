Kylie Jenner Shares Bikini Selfie As Motivation To "Lose Quarantine Pounds"

Kylie Jenner is remembering what she says her figure used to look like pre-quarantine.

The 22-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star alluded to that in a flashback video shared on her Instagram Stories on Sunday in which she posted the film of herself wearing a two-piece bikini.

"Okay, cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow," the makeup mogul captioned the January clip.

Over the weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner clan rang out on Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday at Jenner's luxurious $ 36.5 million estate in the luxurious Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Last month, Forbes released an explosive report insisting that Jenner is not really a billionaire, and alleged that she falsified figures about her net worth and her company's finances.

The post's claims came nearly a month after he released his annual list of World Billionaires, reporting that the 22-year-old makeup empire was worth $ 1.2 billion.

The store accused the founder of Kylie Cosmetics of "pre-inflating the size and success of her business" to publishing "for years" to appear richer than she really is.

Meanwhile, the family is also at the top of reported news about Kanye West's 10-year-old Yeezy partnership agreement with Gap, which he said ended on undisclosed terms on Friday.

The deal, which can be reviewed and renewed after five years, is expected to generate some $ 1 billion in annual sales for the Gap brand that had already seen a global revenue figure of $ 4.6 billion last year.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.