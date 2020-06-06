Kylo Ren Battles Darth Vader In New Star Wars Fan Art

A new Star Wars fan art job describes what a battle between Darth Vader and his grandson Kylo Ren might be like on the planet Mustafar.

Kylo Ren fights Darth Vader in new Star Wars fan art. Now that the Skywalker saga has officially ended with last year's Skywalker's rise, Star Wars Fans can take a full look at the franchise's strengths and weaknesses.

That said, fans have never avoided expressing their feelings for the iconic franchise and its nine installments. And while the original Star Wars The trilogy has not been as analyzed over time as, for example, the prequels or The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker Some aspects of the first three films have been subject to their fair share of critical interpretation. One of those elements is Darth Vader and the attraction of the dark side. Recently even Mark Hamill revealed his initial disappointment with George Lucas's decision not to have Luke Skywalker join the Dark Side at the end of Return of the Jedi. However, Vader has undoubtedly remained one of the most fascinating characters in the series, despite much being known about him. This fascination has remained significant throughout the Star Wars series, finally giving way to a new generation of the Dark Side with Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy.

At this point, however, Star Wars fans know Ren makes a great turn from the Dark Side at the end of Rise of Skywalker. In the thrilling finale of the film, Ren sacrifices himself to help Rey defeat Emperor Palpatine once and for all. Since he already faced an important element of the Dark Side and prevailed, Star Wars Fans can't help but wonder what it would have been like if Ren found and fought his grandfather, Darth Vader. Thankfully, Star Wars fan ultraraw26 has provided us with an artistic representation of what such an epic battle could be, through his Instagram bill. You can see the full image below:

In addition to his artwork, ultraraw26 He clarified that Vader and Ren are fighting on the planet of Mustafar in the lower scene and that the reduced version of the planet can also be seen above that. As Rise of Skywalker revealed that Ren would eventually sacrifice himself for good instead of evil, there has been a new vision that challenges the notion that Ren was fully committed to the Dark Side in the first place. Because of this (and despite the fact that neither Vader nor Ren are still alive), ultraraw26 The grandfather and grandson portrayal gives fans a final glimpse of two titans from the Skywalker saga engaged in a battle that will never take place on the big screen.

The idea of ​​Kylo Ren and Darth Vader waging a war between them imagines a time and a place that is very attractive to many Star Wars amateurs. However, if both Vader and Ren finally found their place on the right side of the Force, this work of art does not remain faithful to any of the mythologies that the Star Wars The saga has been built over the years. For this reason, the imaginary battle may seem fascinating, but beyond the aesthetics of the clash of two powers, it does not offer much more. However, that's fine, as fan art has always been able to reflect the unattainable or impossible in any franchise.

