Kyrie Irving to lose NBA battle to LeBron James: Patrick Beverley

If LeBron James wants the NBA back, that's what will happen. That's Patrick Beverley's prediction, no matter what Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, or anyone else says.

The Clippers' annoying defensive-minded guard went to Twitter to make that clear, writing Sunday that "Hoopers say what they want. If @King James said he was playing. We are all playing. Not personal, just BUSINESS."

Beverley added the "StayWoke" hashtag, four "prayer" emojis, and three embossed black fist emojis.

The 22-team NBA return-to-play format has already been approved by the NBA Players Association, although it appears that not all were on board.

On Friday night, the injured Nets star Irving led a conference call of more than 80 players discussing the possibility of skipping the July 30 reboot on Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports as it he fears it might distract the current "Black Lives Matter". "Movement of support from many NBA players.

James, who was reportedly not on the call, is believed to be in favor of the plan to return to action and does not believe that would distract the battle against social injustice and police brutality. James announced the formation of a voting rights group, along with Hawks guard Trae Young, in hopes of increasing black voter turnout and ending black voter suppression.

"Because of everything that is happening, people are finally beginning to listen to us," James told the New York Times. “We feel like we're finally setting foot on the door. How long is up to us? We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and attention, and now is the time for us to finally make a difference. "

Several players have come out on both sides of the issue, some supporting James and others like Howard behind Irving. But only the voice of a player, James, really matters, Beverley believes.