Kyrie Irving wants players to skip NBA restart at social reform booth

Kyrie Irving was a strong advocate for players who failed to report to Orlando when the NBA season resumes due to riots across the country focused on social injustice and racism.

Athletic reported that the Nets guard, who is one of the players association vice presidents, led a call with more than 80 players, including union president Chris Paul, Nets teammate Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell and Dwight Howard on Friday night. In the call, which lasted more than an hour, the players discussed the possibility of delaying the restart, which is scheduled to start in late July, due to coronavirus issues and as a way to resist social injustice.

Protests continue across the country following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. NBA players and coaches have been among the strongest sports voices against social injustice and racism in recent years.

"I am willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)," Irving, who missed the season in March due to a shoulder injury, said in the so-called The Athletic.

LeBron James, however, was not on the call and disagrees with his former teammate's opinion. Sources told The Athletic that James believes that resuming the season will not affect his ability to inspire significant social change.

According to YahooThe call, which included WNBA players, was meant to discuss unity, systemic racism, investment in communities, and ultimately led to the issue of everyone participating along with what they choose to do.

"I don't support going to Orlando," Athletic told Irving, who is not expected to play due to injury, he said on the call. "I am not with systematic racism and bulls. Something smells a little fishy.

The NBA Board of Governors voted 29-1 on June 4 to regain their season, with training camps beginning June 30 and the season reopening on July 31 in a 22-team format at the Wide World complex. of Sport by Disney. The NBA players union approved the league's restart plan, but safety concerns remain among the players. The teams will be isolated in a "bubble" and will have to comply with the coronavirus security protocol yet to be finalized.

The NBA and union are expected to give players the option to stay home, without facing discipline or fines, ESPN reported this week. However, player salaries would be cut, depending on how many games they lost.

Jazz star Mitchell added that there is a "great (injury) risk" in picking up a season after so much free time, according to The Athletic.

The Irving Networks are currently in seventh place in the East. They will participate in the eight-game regular season that will be followed by a possible play-in series and then the playoffs under the restart format.

A player told ESPN He felt the call on Friday was productive and appreciated Irving's words and efforts.

"He is trying to give players a platform to have a discussion about the bubble, racial equality, and unity." … It's a good decision, "said the player.

According to ESPN, the most recent offer for a WNBA season includes a regular season of 22 games starting July 24. The games will take place at the IMG Academy in Florida.