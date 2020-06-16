Kyrie Irving's leading group explains their NBA reboot and fight against racism

A new coalition of players was formed, led by injured Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, to continue pushing to derail the NBA's Orlando restart due to concerns about taking attention away from the Black Lives Matter movement.

The coalition, of which Lakers reserve Avery Bradley is also an organizer, is forming to give voice to players who, according to ESPN, "fear retaliation if they openly express their concerns" about racial injustice. ESPN reported that 40 players were put on a conference call Monday to discuss the matter.

Irving, after shoulder surgery and unable to play in Orlando, began the revolt in a conference call Friday between 80 players, questioning the timing of the 22-team restart with training camp scheduled to begin around July 10.

The seventh-place Nets are part of the restart, but Irving and Kevin Durant have said they'll miss the proceedings, giving Brooklyn little chance of going too far in the playoffs.

Sources told The Post that other players are less concerned with stealing the spotlight from Black Lives Matter and more about being away from their wives, girlfriends, and other partners in the Disney World bubble for at least six weeks.

Also, some players on teams distanced from the eighth seed are upset that after two games, their clubs may be out of the playoff hunt, according to sources at The Post.

The teams will play eight regular-season games before the playoffs. Therefore, those players would be forced to make huge sacrifices and take health risks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic for what could be just a few meaningless games.

The new coalition released a statement to ESPN expressing its views on racism in the wake of the police-related death of George Floyd.

"We are a group of men and women from different teams and industries who are normally portrayed as opponents, but we have put aside our egos and differences to make sure we stand together and demand honesty during this uncertain time," the coalition said in the statement. . “Indigenous indigenous men and women of the African Caribbean who entertain the world, we will continue to use our voices and platforms to achieve positive change and the truth.

“We are truly at a turning point in history where, as a collective community, we can unite, UNIFY, and move as one. We need all of our people with us and we will stand together in solidarity.

"As an oppressed community, we have been systematically targeted for more than 500 years, used for our IP / Talent, and also being killed by the same people who are supposed to 'protect and serve us'.

"WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!"

“We are fighting the most important problems: we will not accept the racial injustices that continue to be ignored in our communities. We will not be kept in the dark when it comes to our health and wellness. And we will not ignore the financial motivations / expectations that have historically prevented us from making sound decisions.

“It is not about individual players, athletes or artists. It is about our group of strong men and women united by change. We have our respective fields, however we will not just shut up and play to distract ourselves from what this whole system is all about: use and abuse. "