La Brea has been renewed for a second season. The release date is not yet known, but it will come out at some point. There’s no word on who will be returning in this new season.

NBC has decided to renew the show La Brea for a second season. At first, the show was not great. But then it got better. To be honest, we weren’t sure about the show at first. But after Episode 3, we were so interested and now we like it.

La Brea is a show about people who are trying to survive after falling into a sinkhole that opened up in the middle of Los Angeles. It’s about 10,000 BC. People can see their loved ones on TV who are missing them and want to save them.

La Brea was the highest-rated new show of the fall. In just one day, it has a 0.8 rating and it becomes 1.1 after a week. This show is at the top of new shows on broadcast networks in the 18-49 age group, with an average of a 1.0 rating per episode.

What is the expected release date of La Brea season 2?

It has been an interesting journey. There have been many adventures. We still have more episodes to go before the first season is over. The first season finale will be on November 30, 2021, but no date has been set for when the next episode will air.

The series La Brea has arrived on NBC. Filming for the first season of this show started in Melbourne, Australia on 3rd May 2021.

The new episodes of La Brea will come in Fall 2022.

What is La Brea Season 2 all about?

The La Brea Season 2 is all related to the La Brea Season 1.

In the La Brea series, a sinkhole opens up in LA and splits a family apart. They also meet strange people.

NBC says that “La Brea” is a science fiction show about a huge sinkhole in Los Angeles and people who fell in. They find themselves in a primeval land and they will need to work together to survive.

The rest of the world wants to know what happened. It looks like the show will have a main focus on the Harris family. They are split up and put in different situations but they must work with others around them to be reunited.

Not much about what is in the sinkhole has been revealed yet. But many people will likely find animals from the Ice Age there. This world is under Los Angeles. So there might be a more magical reason for everything happening in “La Brea.”

NBC is so excited about the new show that they will not tell you anything about it. So get ready for it to come on in September.

What is the star cast of La Brea Season 2?

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris

Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris

Chike Okonkwo as Ty Cokeman

Karina Logue as Marybeth Hayes

Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris

Jack Martin as Josh Harris

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni

Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo

Chloe De Los Santos as Lilly Castillo

Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez

Pacharo Mzembe as Tony Greene

Stephen Lopez as Billy Fisher

Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado

Virginie Laverdure as Dr. Sophia Nathan

Toby Truslove as Senior Agent Adam Markman

Angela Nica Sullen as Officer Baker

Ione Skye as Jessica Harris

Mark Lee as Man in Pelts

Damien Fotiou as Judah

Lincoln Barros as Aaron Castillo

James Huang as Dr. Peter Shen

Kimberley Joseph as Captain Katherine Souza

Ming-Zhu Hii as Dr. Rebecca Alridge

Tom Stokes as Eddie

Clyde Boraine as DHS Agent

Tonantzin Carmelo as Paara

La Brea Season 1 Review:

The series La Brea was created by David Appelbaum. It stars Natalie Zea, Chike Okonkwo, and Eoin Macken.

The series La Brea was created by six people. They are Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Thor Freudenthal, Adam Davidson, Avi Nir and Alon Shtruzman.

The series La Brea was produced by Asher Landay, Livia Hanich, Naomi Cleaver, and Zakiyyah Alexander. It was shot in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

The series La Brea has episodes that are 43 minutes long. It was made by Matchbox Pictures, Bad Apple, Keshet Studios, and Universal Television.

People are responding in different ways to the show La Brea. It is currently airing on NBC.

