LA Galaxy separates from Aleksandar Katai after his wife's "racist and violent" social media posts

LA Galaxy midfielder Aleksandar Katai was released on Friday several days after his wife posted a series of "racist and violent" posts on her social media aimed at the George Floyd protests.

The team released a brief statement on Twitter announcing that the two sides "mutually agreed to separate."

TRUMP CRITICIZES SAINT'S WEEKS AFTER APOLOGIZING FOR POSITION ON RICE DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

Katai remained silent after the decision, but on Thursday he released a statement away from posts made by his wife in Instagram stories in which he made a profane call to "kill" protesters and also called them "disgusting cattle." amid the protests to protest. racial injustice and police brutality.

NAOMI OSAKA CALLS FOR THE TROLLS THAT SAY "ATHLETES SHOULD NOT PARTICIPATE IN POLITICS"

"These views are not the ones I share and are not tolerated by my family," he wrote of his wife's posts.

"I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism and violence against people of color. Black lives matter. This is my family's mistake and I take full responsibility. I will make sure that my family and I take the necessary steps to learn, understand, listen and support the black community. "

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The 29-year-old Serbian professional soccer player was in the midst of his first season with the Galaxy before the season was halted due to the coronavirus.