LA Galaxy will meet Aleksandar Katai after the 'racist' posts from his wife

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Galaxy will meet with new Serbian winger Aleksandar Katai on Thursday to discuss a series of alarming posts on his wife's social media.

Tea Katai made the posts deleted on her Instagram story this week, the Galaxy confirmed Wednesday night in a statement calling the posts "racist and violent."

The team says their meeting with Katai, which has appeared in just two games for Galaxy, "will determine the next steps."

Tea Katai's posts included a profane call, written in Serbian, to "kill" protesters. Another called the protesters "disgusting cattle," also in Serbian.

"LA Galaxy strongly condemned social media and called for its immediate removal," the team's statement read. “The Galaxy is firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to degrade the efforts of those who seek racial equality. LA Galaxy join communities of color, and especially the black community, in protests and the fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence. "

Katai, 29, joined the Galaxy in December after spending his first two MLS seasons with the Chicago Fire. He has made nine appearances for the Serbian national team, including three last year in qualifying matches for Euro 2020.

Aleksandar Katai rejected his wife's posts in a statement on her own Instagram account on Wednesday night.

"These views are not the ones I share and are not tolerated in my family," he wrote. "I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism and violence against people of color. Black lives matter. This is my family's mistake and I take full responsibility. I will ensure that my family and I take the necessary steps to learn, understand, listen to and support the black community.

“I understand that it will take time to regain the support of the people of Los Angeles. I am committed to doing the work necessary to learn from these mistakes and to be a better ally and to advocate for equality in the future. I regret the pain these publications have caused the LA Galaxy family and all their allies in the fight against racism. "

Katai signed with the Galaxy as a free agent on December 31. He scored 18 goals in 62 appearances in the previous two seasons for the Fire, who acquired it from Alavés in the Spanish League.

Katai had an impressive start to his MLS career with 12 league goals in his debut season for the Fire, but his production plummeted last year, prompting Chicago to reject his team choice for 2020.

He spent the first eight years of his professional career in Europe, including 69 games with the powerful Serbian Red Star Belgrade.

Katai began the first two games of the current MLS season for the Galaxy, who he hoped would become a key part of his attack alongside Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Cristian Pavón.

The MLS game was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several Galaxy players returned to the club's training complex two weeks ago to begin individual training and rehab.

MLS and its players union agreed to a six-year employment contract on Wednesday. The teams are expected to return to competition with a five-week tournament in Florida this summer.