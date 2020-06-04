LA Galaxy's Aleksandar Katai to meet with team on wife's social media posts about protesters

the LA Galaxy He condemned the social media posts of the wife of one of his players on Wednesday.

Aleksandar Katai's wife, Tea, posted on her Instagram story a profane call to "kill" protesters and also called them "disgusting cattle" amid the protests to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The posts were written in Serbian and have since been removed, according to ESPN.

The Galaxy said Wednesday that team officials were to speak to Katai to "determine the next steps."

"The Galaxy strongly condemned social media and called for its immediate removal," the team said in a statement. “The Galaxy is firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to degrade the efforts of those who seek racial equality. LA Galaxy join communities of color, and especially the black community, in protests and the fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence. "

Aleksandar Katai rejected his wife's comments in a separate Instagram post.

“These opinions are not the ones that I share and are not tolerated by my family. I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism and violence towards people of color. Black lives matter. This is my family's mistake and I take full responsibility. I will make sure that my family and I take the necessary steps to learn, understand, listen and support the black community, ”he wrote.

“I understand that it will take time to regain the support of the people of Los Angeles. I am committed to doing the work necessary to learn from these mistakes and to be a better ally and to advocate for equality in the future. I regret the pain these publications have caused the LA Galaxy family and all their allies in the fight against racism. "

Katai was in the midst of his first season with the Galaxy before the season was halted due to the coronavirus.