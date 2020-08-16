La Niña Watch increases one month before peak hurricane season

(CNN) Forecasters are now calling for an increased chance of La Niña this autumn, which could enhance an already overly active hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), issued a La Niña Watch in July. Now, the agency has issued an update further showing their confidence that La Niña could form this autumn.

“The La Niña Watch that was issued back in July has now increased to 60% for this fall,” says Haley Brink, CNN meteorologist. “When a La Niña Watch is issued that means that conditions are favorable for development within the next six months. An advisory can then be issued once La Niña conditions are observed.”

What exactly is La Niña?

La Niña is essentially the “cool phase” of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern, which is a naturally occurring phenomenon that involves fluctuating ocean temperatures in the Pacific.