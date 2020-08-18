la-schools-launch-testing-program-for-all-students

(CNN) The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is launching an extensive program to provide regular Covid-19 testing and contact tracing to all students and staff, and to families of those who test positive.

Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a press release Sunday the effort was “unprecedented” but necessary to safely reopen schools.

“This will provide a public health benefit to the school community, as well as the greater Los Angeles area,” he said.

LAUSD is the country’s second-largest school district with more than 600,000 students. The district is beginning the new school year without in-person classes as Covid-19 continues to spread widely in California and in the Los Angeles area.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Beutner said the testing and tracing program was simply following the science.