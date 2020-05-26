Labyrinth 2 Gets Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson

Labyrinth 2 has found its director, as Strange doctor The pilot Scott Derrickson has been used by TriStar Pictures to direct the next sequel. Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed Hulu & # 39; s Into the Dark: My Valentine, has also registered to write the script. Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company will produce, with Brian Henson as executive producer alongside C. Robert Cargill. Blanca Lisa will also guide the project for The Jim Henson Company with Caellum Allen and Nicole Brown supervising for TriStar Pictures.

After finding success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while directing Doctor Strange, Derrickson was also ready to take charge of the upcoming sequel. Due to creative differences, Derrickson has dropped out of the project, but apparently it won't take long for him to find his next big fantasy franchise to be a part of it. Because the original Labyrinth is an incredibly popular movie with a huge cult following that continues to grow to this day, this would be a decision that TriStar is not taking lightly, but it seems to be in good hands with Derrickson at the helm. How to Strange Doctor in the Madness MultiverseSam Raimi reportedly stepped in to direct the MCU sequel.

Launched in 1986, the original Labyrinth It was directed by the legendary Jim Henson, whose legacy was honored this month on the 30th anniversary of his death; Henson and Dennis Lee also conjured up the story with Terry Jones writing the script. George Lucas had also served as an executive producer. The classic tale follows Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a 16-year-old girl on a quest to rescue her little brother by reaching the center of an otherworldly maze. The late David Bowie also plays Jareth the Goblin King, with most of the other characters being played by puppets created by the Jim Henson Creature Store.

Although Labyrinth Generating an adaptation of the spin-off comic series, the film never received a proper sequel or reboot of the film, for better or for worse. News of a follow-up movie started circulating a few years ago when Nicole Perlman was hired to write the script for the possible sequel in 2016. The following year, Crawl The pilot Fede Alvarez had signed to direct the project with a new creative direction, co-writing the script with Jay Basu. In 2018, Alvarez said his script was complete, but the project would stop in development hell in the time since then. Time will tell if Scott Derrickson and Levin will be the ones to finally get Maze 2 off Earth.

Of course, despite how beloved the original movie is, there will undoubtedly be a huge chunk of fans feeling apprehensive about seeing a sequel happen. To say the obvious, it definitely wouldn't be the same without Bowie's involvement. It would also be a challenge for any filmmaker to try to match the magic of the first Labyrinth, which could explain why the planned sequel has already had some false starts. We'll have to stay tuned for more updates for now. This news comes to us from Deadline.

