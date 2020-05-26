Labyrinth Sequel advances with new director and writer

More than three decades after Jim Henson and David Bowie's first cult cult theaters, Hollywood is ready to return to the fantastic. Labyrinth universe once again.

Of course, there have been rumors of a sequel to the 1986 classic for years, apparently with the intention of revisiting, not rebooting, the beloved property. And although it remains to be seen if that is the route they will take, we now know that the project is officially moving forward with a new director and writer who signed this week.

According to the deadline, Strange doctor and Sinister pilot Scott Derrickson will be behind the camera, while Maggie Levin, who wrote In the dark, will be in scripting functions. Nothing is known about the cast members or plot details yet, but obviously this is a pretty exciting step for the project and the first serious sign of movement we've seen in a long time.

First released in theaters in '86, Labyrinth He bragged about an outstanding performance by a young Jennifer Connolly, whose character had to navigate the titular maze to save her brother and ultimately free him from the goblin king's clutches. Of course, the late and cool David Bowie played that role, and while it's been said in the past that his character won't appear in this follow-up, it's unclear if that's still the plan.

Regardless, fans of the beloved '80s movie will no doubt be delighted to see their world continue to expand and explore and with a talented duo like Derrickson and Levin at the helm, this follow-up to Labyrinth it will surely be one to watch over as you develop further.