Lack of drama gives the Mets reason to & # 39; believe & # 39;

The hurdles for a season remain significant, but it's okay to acknowledge small wins while highlighting the need to stay vigilant.

Spring training 2.0 reaches a midpoint on Monday, which the Mets will denote by giving players a day off from practice, leaving a week and a half before the Braves arrive to begin this 60-game season.

The balance is fragile. A COVID-19 outbreak in any camp could jeopardize the season. Within the eastern limits of the National League, the Braves have already been hit hard, with symptoms of Freddie Freeman's coronavirus and Nick Markakis' subsequent decision to opt out of the season.

In Queens, there is at least the illusion of stability. Robinson Cano and Brad Brach remain absent from camp for inexplicable reasons, but the Mets Brass have remained consistent in providing a brilliant prospect for what could be a baseball season.

Perhaps the lack of skepticism is a unified message that the Mets want to get across, whether it's at the organizational or clubhouse level. Or it could be that the Mets really believe that this experiment has a chance of being successful.

"It has definitely gone much better than I projected," manager Luis Rojas said Sunday. “At first I shared that we had many challenges, and I really wanted to see how the boys were going to adopt that. They've done a tremendous job, so it's much better as the boys adopt that routine, get through the entire screening process, and then go into the field, in both shelters, and also keep their distance and maintain that health. protocol throughout the day and have fun like they are doing in games. I'm really satisfied with how it went. "

The relative lack of drama has allowed the Mets to focus on their developments on the field, beginning with Yoenis Céspedes' recovery and the expectation that he will be ready for opening day. Jeff McNeil's power display, Steven Matz's curved ball, Dellin Betances' improved speed, and even Jed Lowrie's sightings have created buzz.

Submit your Mets questions here to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

That is, baseball has been the most important story at Citi Field during these first 10 days of practice. Can the Mets beat the next 10, which are slated to include exhibition games against the Yankees on Saturday and Sunday?

"I really think here with the Mets they are doing the best they can and it really feels like a safe environment," said Marcus Stroman. "I feel safe here. I feel good, but I really think this is a situation you can't think of three days later. You can't think in a week. You really have to be in the moment and take it day by day because there are so many different factors that come up every day and you just have to process it that way. "

A start to the regular season would bring more challenges, from team flights to hotels and places where players could disperse after games. The lack of a bubble setup, as the NBA has implemented, means increased anxiety over an outbreak that would put the sport in jeopardy. Then there are the growing cases of coronavirus in places like Florida, California, Texas and Arizona that threaten the possibility that those states welcome professional sports, even in empty stadiums.

Such a wide view is daunting, but it's also beyond the control of the players. The Mets, like other teams, will continue to focus on a list of safety protocols that could improve their chances of a season.

"I can speak for what we are doing here and deep social distancing and how cautious we are with what we are doing here is off the charts," said Jake Marisnick. "If all the teams do it the same way we do, I am very confident that this season will be completed."

The Mets are halfway through the regular season. It is a small victory to celebrate, only not in a group.