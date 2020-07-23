Lady A talks about the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum filing a lawsuit to secure her name

Anita White continues to talk about Lady Antebellum's demand to change her name to Lady A, the nickname she has been using throughout her career.

In June, the band, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, changed its name "after much personal reflection" and conversations with "closest black friends" because the word "Antebellum" refers to a period of time "that includes slavery" . said. However, White, a blues singer from Seattle, Washington, was already using the name.

The singer and the band tried to negotiate a way to coexist between them, but the talks failed. During a recent appearance on Showtime's talk show "Desus & Mero," White explained that vague language about the band's assurance that it will not be buried was a major factor in the talks that broke up.

"What is 'coexistence' like? No one would answer that specific question," he explained.

"I don't see how coexistence is going to work," White continued. "Because as soon as you put on a CD like Lady A, you will erase me from social media. You will erase me from Amazon, iTunes and Spotify. I was very specific about what would happen. So, I needed details on how this was going to work, because They kept saying, "Oh, don't worry, you won't be buried." Don't worry about it. They won't bury you. " So, let's go to contracts. We received a contract from them. He says, "We will do our best to make sure it doesn't go away."

Once the discussion broke down, the trio of countries took legal action and sued in hopes of guaranteeing naming rights, which they filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office without opposition in 2011.

"It is ironic that they want to wake up, but at the same time, they just want to partially wake up," White told the hosts.

White notes that she tried to come up with more concrete alternatives to the name change, such as labeling herself "Lady A the Artist" and letting the band go through "Lady A the Band," but to no avail.

In their lawsuit, the band suggests that they eventually resorted to asking for what they called an exorbitant amount of money to forgo the name. However, White previously said he requested $ 10 million, of which $ 5 million would go to charity activities and the rest would go to the difficult task of rebranding without the backing of a large study.

“Just because I don't have 40,000 fans, the 4,000 I have or the 400 I have, or I wouldn't mind if I only had four! "They mean something to me, because they helped me get to where I am today," he told the hosts.

In response to questions about what will happen if White loses his attempt to keep the name, its producer and advisor, John Oliver III, stepped in to explain his position on the matter.

"My answer to that is that Lady A cannot lose, because you know why? We are black We are people of color. This fight does not end in this suit, "Oliver said." Even if he loses the branding dispute or whatever, he has won the war because he defends injustice. So the next generations that follow us will know how to stand up. ”